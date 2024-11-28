Black Friday football: 2024 schedule, matchups, kickoff times, TV

Black Friday football in 2024 features a schedule of 15 college games and an NFL Black Friday matchup for only the second time.

Football action on Black Friday (Nov. 29) kicks off at noon Eastern with six college games — Oklahoma State at Colorado (ABC/ESPN+), Ball State at Ohio (CBSSN), Miami OH at Bowling Green (ESPNU), Minnesota at Wisconsin (CBS/Paramount+), Oregon State at Boise State (FOX), and Navy at East Carolina (ESPN).

The next game to kickoff is the second-ever Black Friday NFL contest, featuring the Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Las Vegas Raiders at 3:00pm ET. The game will stream exclusively on Amazon’s Prime Video service.

Four college football games are scheduled to kickoff at 3:30pm ET on Black Friday — Texas State at South Alabama (ESPN+), Mississippi State at Ole Miss (ABC/ESPN+), Liberty at Sam Houston (CBSSN), and Utah State at Colorado State (FS1). Two more college games begin a half hour later at 4:00pm ET, featuring Stanford at San Jose State (CBS/Paramount+) and (Alabama A&M at Florida A&M) on ESPN+.

The 2024 Black Friday football schedule concludes with three primetime college football games — Nebraska at Iowa (7:30pm ET, NBC/Peacock), Georgia Tech at Georgia (7:30pm ET, ABC/ESPN+), and Utah at UCF (8:00pm ET, FOX).

You can view the complete Black Friday slate of games below, plus links to our other schedules.

Black Friday Football: 2024 schedule

* All times Eastern.

12:00pm ET | CBSSN 12:00pm ET | ESPNU 12:00pm ET | CBS/Paramount+ 12:00pm ET | ESPN 12:00pm ET | ABC/ESPN+ 12:00pm ET | FOX 3:00pm ET | Prime Video/NFL+ 3:30pm ET | CBSSN 3:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN+ 3:30pm ET | ESPN+ 3:30pm ET | FS1 4:00pm ET | ESPN+ 4:00pm ET | CBS/Paramount+ 7:30pm ET | ABC/ESPN+ 7:30pm ET | NBC/Peacock 8:00pm ET | FOX

