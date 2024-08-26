Big Ten reveals football tiebreakers for 18-team conference

The Big Ten announced on Monday its new football tiebreaking procedures for the 2024 Big Ten Championship Game. The season will mark the first for the conference with 18 teams following the addition of Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington.

The 2024 Big Ten Championship Game will also mark the first time in conference history that the contest will feature the top two teams in the overall conference standings.

In the event of a tie between teams competing for a place in the Big Ten Championship Game, the league will utilize the following procedures in descending order until the tie is broken:

The tied teams will be compared based on head-to-head matchups during the regular season. The tied teams will be compared based on record against all common conference opponents. The tied teams will be compared based on record against common opponents with the best conference record and proceeding through the common conference opponents based on their order of finish within the conference standings. The tied teams will be compared based on the best cumulative conference winning percentage of all conference opponents. The representative will be chosen based on the highest ranking by SportSource Analytics (team Rating Score metric) following the regular season. The representative will be chosen by random draw among the tied teams conducted by the Commissioner or designee.

For additional information on the Big Ten tie-breakers, the league has published a three-page document on its official website.

The 2024 Big Ten Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. The game will be televised by CBS at 8:00pm ET.

