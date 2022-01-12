Big Ten releases revised 2022 football schedule

The Big Ten has revised their 2022 football schedule, the conference announced on Wednesday.

The Big Ten previously announced their conference football schedule through the 2025 season, but had to make some changes to the 2020 schedule due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Changes were later made to the 2021 schedule and have now been made to the 2022 slate.

From the Big Ten:

Please note that select games from Saturday will be adjusted, to either Thursday or Friday, as in past seasons. Previously released schedules will also be modified in the future as a result of adjustments to the 2020 football schedule.

2022 BIG TEN FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

* Updates in progress.

East Division

West Division