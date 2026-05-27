Big Ten football schedule: 2026 early season kickoff times, TV set

The Big Ten football schedule 2026 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which features 53 games set for broadcast in the first four weeks.
This will be the third season for the Big Ten as an 18-team conference. The Indiana Hoosiers are the reigning Big Ten champion and the College Football Playoff National Champion.
USC will be the first Big Ten team in action this fall when it hosts San Jose State in Week Zero on Saturday, August 29. The game will be televised by NBC at 3:00pm ET / noon PT.
Week 1 action kicks off on Thursday, September 3 with three members facing non-conference opponents — Rutgers hosts UMass (6pm ET, BTN), Minnesota hosts FCS Eastern Illinois (8pm ET, Peacock), while Illinois entertains UAB (9pm ET, BTN).
Friday night action will see Purdue host Indiana State (7pm ET, BTN), Michigan State play host to Toledo (8pm ET, FS1), while USC hosts Fresno State (9pm ET, FOX).
10 Big Ten members will hit the gridiron on Saturday, September 5 — Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, and UCLA. Featured contests include Boise State at Oregon (3:30pm ET, CBS), FCS South Dakota State at Northwestern (8pm ET, BTN). and UCLA at California (10:30pm ET, ESPN).
The Apple Cup, which pits Washington State at Washington, has been pushed back one day to Sunday, September 6 and the game will be televised by NBC at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.
The 2026 Big Ten Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, December 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. The game will be televised by FOX at 8:00pm ET.
The Big Ten also announced Homecoming dates for all 18 member schools.
Listed below are the early season Big Ten games that have been selected for television as of May 27, plus several games from Week 4 onward. All remaining Big Ten controlled football games in 2026 will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.
Big Ten football schedule: 2026 early season kickoff times, TV
*All times Eastern.
WEEK ZERO
Saturday, Aug 29, 2026
San Jose State at USC – 3pm, NBC
—
WEEK 1
Thursday, Sep 3, 2026
UMass at Rutgers – 6pm, BTN
Eastern Illinois at Minnesota – 8pm, Peacock
UAB at Illinois – 9pm, BTN
Friday, Sep 4, 2026
Indiana State at Purdue – 7pm, BTN
Toledo at Michigan State – 8pm, FS1
Fresno State at USC – 9pm, FOX
Saturday, Sep 5, 2026
North Texas at Indiana – 12pm, FOX
Ohio at Nebraska – 12pm, FS1
Ball State at Ohio State – 12:30pm, BTN
Boise State at Oregon – 3:30pm, CBS
Marshall at Penn State – 3:30pm, FS1
NIU at Iowa – 4:15pm, BTN
Western Michigan at Michigan – 7:30pm, NBC
Hampton at Maryland – 8pm, BTN
South Dakota State at Northwestern – 8pm, BTN
UCLA at Cal – 10:30pm, ESPN
Sunday, Sep 6, 2026
Washington State at Washington – 4pm, NBC
Wisconsin at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC
—
WEEK 2
Friday, Sep 11, 2026
Rutgers at Boston College – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Sep 12, 2026
Howard at Indiana – 12pm, BTN
Oklahoma at Michigan – 12pm, FOX
Oregon at Oklahoma State – 12pm, ESPN
Penn State at Temple – 12pm, ESPN2
Wake Forest at Purdue – 12pm, FS1
Duke at Illinois – 3:30pm, FS1
Maryland at UConn – 3:30pm, CBS Sports Network
Eastern Michigan at Michigan State – 3:30pm, BTN
Mississippi State at Minnesota – 3:30pm, CBS
Utah State at Washington – 3:30pm, BTN
Bowling Green at Nebraska – 7pm, FS1
San Diego State at UCLA – 7:15pm, BTN
Western Illinois at Wisconsin – 7:15pm, BTN
Iowa State at Iowa – 7:30pm, NBC
Ohio State at Texas – 7:30pm, ABC
Louisiana at USC – 11pm, BTN
—
WEEK 3
Friday, Sep 18, 2026
Portland State at Oregon – 10:30pm, BTN
Saturday, Sep 19, 2026
Akron at Minnesota – 12pm, BTN
Kent State at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX
Buffalo at Penn State – 12pm, BTN
Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin – 12:30pm, Peacock
SIU at Illinois – 2pm, Peacock
UTEP at Michigan – 3:30pm, BTN
USC at Rutgers – 3:30pm, CBS
Western Kentucky at Indiana – 4pm, Peacock
UNI at Iowa – 4pm, FS1
North Dakota at Nebraska – 7:15pm, BTN
Eastern Washington at Washington – 7:15pm, BTN
Virginia Tech at Maryland – 7:30pm, FOX or FS1
Michigan State at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC
Colorado at Northwestern – 7:30pm, FOX or FS1
Purdue at UCLA – 11pm, BTN
—
WEEK 4
Friday, Sep 25, 2026
Howard at Rutgers – 7pm, BTN
Northwestern at Indiana – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, Sep 26, 2026
Wisconsin at Penn State – TBD, TBD (HC)
—
WEEK 5
Friday, Oct 2, 2026
Penn State at Northwestern – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, Oct 3, 2026
Purdue at Illinois – TBD, TBD (HC)
Maryland at Nebraska – TBD, TBD (HC)
Michigan State at Wisconsin – TBD, TBD (HC)
Indiana at Rutgers – 8pm, TBD (HC)
Washington at USC – TBD, TBD (HC)
—
WEEK 6
Friday, Oct 9, 2026
Iowa at Washington – 9pm, FOX or FS1
Saturday, Oct 10, 2026
Illinois at Michigan State – TBD, TBD (HC)
Ball State at Northwestern – TBD, TBD (HC)
Maryland at Ohio State – TBD, TBD (HC)
—
WEEK 7
Friday, Oct 16, 2026
Washington at Purdue – 8pm, FOX
—
WEEK 8
Saturday, Oct 17, 2026
Rutgers at Maryland – TBD, TBD (HC)
Penn State at Michigan – TBD, TBD (HC)
—
WEEK 9
Saturday, Oct 24, 2026
Iowa at Minnesota – TBD, TBD (HC)
Michigan State at UCLA – TBD, TBD (HC)
—
WEEK 10
Saturday, Oct 31, 2026
Wisconsin at Iowa – TBD, TBD (HC)
Northwestern at Oregon – TBD, TBD (HC)
Minnesota at Indiana – TBD, TBD (HC)
—
WEEK 11
Friday, Nov 6, 2026
Nebraska at Illinois – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, Nov 7, 2026
Maryland at Purdue – TBD, TBD (HC)
Penn State at Washington – TBD, TBD (HC)
—
WEEK 12
Friday, Nov 13, 2026
Illinois at UCLA – 9pm, FOX
—
WEEK 13
Friday, Nov 20, 2026
Oregon at Michigan State – 8pm, FOX
—
WEEK 14
Friday, Nov 27, 2026
Nebraska at Iowa – 12pm, CBS
Minnesota at Wisconsin – 7:30pm, NBC
Saturday, Nov 28, 2026
Michigan at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX
—
CHAMPIONSHIP WEEK
Saturday, Dec 5, 2026
Big Ten Championship Game – 8pm, FOX
FOOTBALL SCHEDULES