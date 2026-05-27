Big Ten football schedule: 2026 early season kickoff times, TV set

The Big Ten football schedule 2026 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which features 53 games set for broadcast in the first four weeks.

This will be the third season for the Big Ten as an 18-team conference. The Indiana Hoosiers are the reigning Big Ten champion and the College Football Playoff National Champion.

USC will be the first Big Ten team in action this fall when it hosts San Jose State in Week Zero on Saturday, August 29. The game will be televised by NBC at 3:00pm ET / noon PT.

Week 1 action kicks off on Thursday, September 3 with three members facing non-conference opponents — Rutgers hosts UMass (6pm ET, BTN), Minnesota hosts FCS Eastern Illinois (8pm ET, Peacock), while Illinois entertains UAB (9pm ET, BTN).

Friday night action will see Purdue host Indiana State (7pm ET, BTN), Michigan State play host to Toledo (8pm ET, FS1), while USC hosts Fresno State (9pm ET, FOX).

10 Big Ten members will hit the gridiron on Saturday, September 5 — Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, and UCLA. Featured contests include Boise State at Oregon (3:30pm ET, CBS), FCS South Dakota State at Northwestern (8pm ET, BTN). and UCLA at California (10:30pm ET, ESPN).

The Apple Cup, which pits Washington State at Washington, has been pushed back one day to Sunday, September 6 and the game will be televised by NBC at 4pm ET / 1pm PT.

The 2026 Big Ten Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, December 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. The game will be televised by FOX at 8:00pm ET.

The Big Ten also announced Homecoming dates for all 18 member schools.

Listed below are the early season Big Ten games that have been selected for television as of May 27, plus several games from Week 4 onward. All remaining Big Ten controlled football games in 2026 will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.

Big Ten football schedule: 2026 early season kickoff times, TV

*All times Eastern.

WEEK ZERO

Saturday, Aug 29, 2026

San Jose State at USC – 3pm, NBC

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WEEK 1

Thursday, Sep 3, 2026

UMass at Rutgers – 6pm, BTN

Eastern Illinois at Minnesota – 8pm, Peacock

UAB at Illinois – 9pm, BTN

Friday, Sep 4, 2026

Indiana State at Purdue – 7pm, BTN

Toledo at Michigan State – 8pm, FS1

Fresno State at USC – 9pm, FOX

Saturday, Sep 5, 2026

North Texas at Indiana – 12pm, FOX

Ohio at Nebraska – 12pm, FS1

Ball State at Ohio State – 12:30pm, BTN

Boise State at Oregon – 3:30pm, CBS

Marshall at Penn State – 3:30pm, FS1

NIU at Iowa – 4:15pm, BTN

Western Michigan at Michigan – 7:30pm, NBC

Hampton at Maryland – 8pm, BTN

South Dakota State at Northwestern – 8pm, BTN

UCLA at Cal – 10:30pm, ESPN

Sunday, Sep 6, 2026

Washington State at Washington – 4pm, NBC

Wisconsin at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC

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WEEK 2

Friday, Sep 11, 2026

Rutgers at Boston College – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Sep 12, 2026

Howard at Indiana – 12pm, BTN

Oklahoma at Michigan – 12pm, FOX

Oregon at Oklahoma State – 12pm, ESPN

Penn State at Temple – 12pm, ESPN2

Wake Forest at Purdue – 12pm, FS1

Duke at Illinois – 3:30pm, FS1

Maryland at UConn – 3:30pm, CBS Sports Network

Eastern Michigan at Michigan State – 3:30pm, BTN

Mississippi State at Minnesota – 3:30pm, CBS

Utah State at Washington – 3:30pm, BTN

Bowling Green at Nebraska – 7pm, FS1

San Diego State at UCLA – 7:15pm, BTN

Western Illinois at Wisconsin – 7:15pm, BTN

Iowa State at Iowa – 7:30pm, NBC

Ohio State at Texas – 7:30pm, ABC

Louisiana at USC – 11pm, BTN

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WEEK 3

Friday, Sep 18, 2026

Portland State at Oregon – 10:30pm, BTN

Saturday, Sep 19, 2026

Akron at Minnesota – 12pm, BTN

Kent State at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX

Buffalo at Penn State – 12pm, BTN

Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin – 12:30pm, Peacock

SIU at Illinois – 2pm, Peacock

UTEP at Michigan – 3:30pm, BTN

USC at Rutgers – 3:30pm, CBS

Western Kentucky at Indiana – 4pm, Peacock

UNI at Iowa – 4pm, FS1

North Dakota at Nebraska – 7:15pm, BTN

Eastern Washington at Washington – 7:15pm, BTN

Virginia Tech at Maryland – 7:30pm, FOX or FS1

Michigan State at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC

Colorado at Northwestern – 7:30pm, FOX or FS1

Purdue at UCLA – 11pm, BTN

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WEEK 4

Friday, Sep 25, 2026

Howard at Rutgers – 7pm, BTN

Northwestern at Indiana – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, Sep 26, 2026

Wisconsin at Penn State – TBD, TBD (HC)

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WEEK 5

Friday, Oct 2, 2026

Penn State at Northwestern – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, Oct 3, 2026

Purdue at Illinois – TBD, TBD (HC)

Maryland at Nebraska – TBD, TBD (HC)

Michigan State at Wisconsin – TBD, TBD (HC)

Indiana at Rutgers – 8pm, TBD (HC)

Washington at USC – TBD, TBD (HC)

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WEEK 6

Friday, Oct 9, 2026

Iowa at Washington – 9pm, FOX or FS1

Saturday, Oct 10, 2026

Illinois at Michigan State – TBD, TBD (HC)

Ball State at Northwestern – TBD, TBD (HC)

Maryland at Ohio State – TBD, TBD (HC)

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WEEK 7

Friday, Oct 16, 2026

Washington at Purdue – 8pm, FOX

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WEEK 8

Saturday, Oct 17, 2026

Rutgers at Maryland – TBD, TBD (HC)

Penn State at Michigan – TBD, TBD (HC)

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WEEK 9

Saturday, Oct 24, 2026

Iowa at Minnesota – TBD, TBD (HC)

Michigan State at UCLA – TBD, TBD (HC)

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WEEK 10

Saturday, Oct 31, 2026

Wisconsin at Iowa – TBD, TBD (HC)

Northwestern at Oregon – TBD, TBD (HC)

Minnesota at Indiana – TBD, TBD (HC)

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WEEK 11

Friday, Nov 6, 2026

Nebraska at Illinois – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, Nov 7, 2026

Maryland at Purdue – TBD, TBD (HC)

Penn State at Washington – TBD, TBD (HC)

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WEEK 12

Friday, Nov 13, 2026

Illinois at UCLA – 9pm, FOX

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WEEK 13

Friday, Nov 20, 2026

Oregon at Michigan State – 8pm, FOX

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WEEK 14

Friday, Nov 27, 2026

Nebraska at Iowa – 12pm, CBS

Minnesota at Wisconsin – 7:30pm, NBC

Saturday, Nov 28, 2026

Michigan at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX

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CHAMPIONSHIP WEEK

Saturday, Dec 5, 2026

Big Ten Championship Game – 8pm, FOX

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES