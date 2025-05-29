Big Ten football schedule: 2025 early season kickoff times, TV set

The Big Ten football schedule 2025 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which features 51 games set for broadcast in the first three weeks.
Last season, the Big Ten expanded to 18 teams with the addition of Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington. The Oregon Ducks are the reigning Big Ten champion.
The schedule kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 28 with four members facing non-conference opponents. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights host the Ohio Bobcats (6:00pm ET, BTN), Minnesota Golden Gophers host the Buffalo Bulls (8:00pm ET, FS1), and Wisconsin Badgers host the Miami RedHawks (9:00pm ET, BTN).
The fourth Thursday game features the Nebraska Cornhuskers facing the Cincinnati Bearcats at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (9:00pm ET, ESPN).
Two Week 1 games were moved up one day to Friday kickoffs (Aug. 29) — Western Michigan at Michigan State (7:00pm ET, FS1) and Western Illinois at Illinois (7:30pm ET, Peacock).
12 Big Ten members will hit the gridiron on Saturday, Aug. 30 — Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA, USC, and Washington. The featured contest is the Ohio State Buckeyes hosting the Texas Longhorns at Noon ET on FOX.
The 2025 Big Ten Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. The game will be televised by FOX at 8:00pm ET.
The Big Ten also announced Homecoming dates for all 18 member schools.
Listed below are the early season Big Ten games that have been selected for television as of May 29, plus several games from Week 4 onward. All remaining Big Ten controlled football games in 2025 will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.
*All times Eastern.
Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025
Ohio at Rutgers – 6pm, BTN
Buffalo at Minnesota – 8pm, FS1
Nebraska vs. Cincinnati – 9pm, ESPN (in Kansas City)
Miami (OH) at Wisconsin – 9pm, BTN
Friday, Aug. 29, 2025
Western Michigan at Michigan State – 7pm, FS1
Western Illinois at Illinois – 7:30pm, Peacock
Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025
Texas at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX
Ball State at Purdue – 12pm, BTN
FAU at Maryland – 12pm, BTN
Northwestern at Tulane – 12pm, ESPNU
Old Dominion at Indiana – 2:30pm, FS1
Nevada at Penn State – 3:30pm, CBS
Montana State at Oregon – 4pm/1 p.m. PT, BTN
Albany at Iowa – 6pm, FS1
New Mexico at Michigan – 7:30pm, NBC
Missouri State at USC – 7:30pm, BTN
Colorado State at Washington – 11pm, BTN
Utah at UCLA – 11pm, FOX
Friday, Sept. 5, 2025
NIU at Maryland – 7:30pm, BTN
Western Illinois at Northwestern – 7:30pm, BTN
Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025
Kennesaw State at Indiana – 12pm, FS1
FIU at Penn State – 12pm, BTN
Northwestern State at Minnesota – 12pm, BTN
Iowa at Iowa State – 12pm, FOX
Illinois at Duke – 12pm, ABC or ESPN
Oklahoma State at Oregon – 3:30pm, CBS
Grambling State at Ohio State – 3:30pm, BTN
Miami (OH) at Rutgers – 3:30pm, Peacock
MTSU at Wisconsin – 4pm, FS1
SIU at Purdue – 7:30pm, BTN
Boston College at Michigan State – 7:30pm, NBC
Akron at Nebraska – 7:30pm, BTN
Michigan at Oklahoma – 7:30pm, ABC
Georgia Southern at USC – 7:30pm, FS1
UCLA at UNLV – 8pm, CBSSN
UC Davis at Washington – 11pm, BTN
Friday, Sept. 12, 2025
Indiana State at Indiana – 6:30/7pm, BTN
New Mexico at UCLA – TBD
Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025
Oregon at Northwestern – 12pm, FOX
Wisconsin at Alabama – 12pm, ABC or ESPN
Houston Christian at Nebraska – 12pm, FS1
CMU at Michigan – 12pm, BTN
Towson at Maryland – 12pm, Peacock
Villanova at Penn State – 3:30pm, FS1
Norfolk State at Rutgers – 3:30pm, BTN
Youngstown State at Michigan State – 3:30pm, BTN
USC at Purdue – 3:30pm, CBS
Ohio at Ohio State – 7pm, Peacock
Western Michigan at Illinois – 7pm, FS1
UMass at Iowa – 7:30pm, BTN
Minnesota at Cal – 10:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Sept. 19, 2025
Iowa at Rutgers – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025
Michigan at Nebraska – 3:30pm, CBS
Purdue at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC
Washington at Washington State – 7:30pm, CBS
Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025
Oregon at Penn State – 7:30pm, NBC
Indiana at Iowa – 12pm or 3:30pm or 4pm, TV TBD
USC at Illinois – Time TBD, TV TBD
Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025
Minnesota at Ohio State – Time TBD, TV TBD
Wisconsin at Michigan – Time TBD, TV TBD
ULM at Northwestern – 12pm or 3:30pm, TV TBD
Michigan St. at Nebraska – 12/3:30/4pm, TV TBD
Friday, Oct. 10, 2025
Rutgers at Washington – 9pm/6 p.m. PT, FS1
Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025
Northwestern at Penn State – 12/3:30/4pm, TV TBD
UCLA at Michigan State – 12pm, TV TBD
Iowa at Wisconsin – Time TBD, TV TBD
Purdue at Minnesota – 7pm or 7:30pm, TV TBD
Friday, Oct. 17, 2025
Nebraska at Minnesota – 8pm, FOX
Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025
Oregon at Rutgers – 6:30pm or 7pm, TV TBD
Michigan State at Indiana – 12/3:30/4pm, TV TBD
Maryland at UCLA – Time TBD, TV TBD
USC at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC
Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025
Rutgers at Purdue – 12pm, TV TBD
Wisconsin at Oregon – Time TBD, TV TBD
Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025
Indiana at Maryland – Time TBD, TV TBD
Friday, Nov. 7, 2025
Northwestern at USC – 9pm, FOX
Friday, Nov. 14, 2025
Minnesota at Oregon – 9pm, FOX
Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025
Iowa at USC – 3 or 3:30pm, TV TBD
Friday, Nov. 28, 2025
Iowa at Nebraska – 12pm, CBS
Indiana at Purdue – 7:30pm, NBC
Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025
Ohio State at Michigan – 12pm, FOX
Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025
Big Ten Football Championship Game – 8pm, FOX
Lucas Oil Stadium
Do you have any info on Michigan at USC October 11, 2025?
6-12 days before the game it will be announced.
I have an idea for a compromise.
CBS, Fox, and NBC should start taking turns having first pick all year rather than a week-by-week basis for the Big Ten.
This would mean UM-OSU alternates between the timeslots and networks every year.
9/27 vs UO will be the Whiteout game.
I am confident that CBS will show My Michigan Wolverines game at Big House sometime this year overall I like five games that CBS have scheduled including Michigan visiting Nebraska 9/20.