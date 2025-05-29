Big Ten football schedule: 2025 early season kickoff times, TV set

The Big Ten football schedule 2025 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which features 51 games set for broadcast in the first three weeks.

Last season, the Big Ten expanded to 18 teams with the addition of Oregon, UCLA, USC, and Washington. The Oregon Ducks are the reigning Big Ten champion.

The schedule kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 28 with four members facing non-conference opponents. The Rutgers Scarlet Knights host the Ohio Bobcats (6:00pm ET, BTN), Minnesota Golden Gophers host the Buffalo Bulls (8:00pm ET, FS1), and Wisconsin Badgers host the Miami RedHawks (9:00pm ET, BTN).

The fourth Thursday game features the Nebraska Cornhuskers facing the Cincinnati Bearcats at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Mo. (9:00pm ET, ESPN).

Two Week 1 games were moved up one day to Friday kickoffs (Aug. 29) — Western Michigan at Michigan State (7:00pm ET, FS1) and Western Illinois at Illinois (7:30pm ET, Peacock).

12 Big Ten members will hit the gridiron on Saturday, Aug. 30 — Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Northwestern, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Purdue, UCLA, USC, and Washington. The featured contest is the Ohio State Buckeyes hosting the Texas Longhorns at Noon ET on FOX.

The 2025 Big Ten Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. The game will be televised by FOX at 8:00pm ET.

The Big Ten also announced Homecoming dates for all 18 member schools.

Listed below are the early season Big Ten games that have been selected for television as of May 29, plus several games from Week 4 onward. All remaining Big Ten controlled football games in 2025 will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.

*All times Eastern.

Thursday, Aug. 28, 2025

Ohio at Rutgers – 6pm, BTN

Buffalo at Minnesota – 8pm, FS1

Nebraska vs. Cincinnati – 9pm, ESPN (in Kansas City)

Miami (OH) at Wisconsin – 9pm, BTN

Friday, Aug. 29, 2025

Western Michigan at Michigan State – 7pm, FS1

Western Illinois at Illinois – 7:30pm, Peacock

Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025

Texas at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX

Ball State at Purdue – 12pm, BTN

FAU at Maryland – 12pm, BTN

Northwestern at Tulane – 12pm, ESPNU

Old Dominion at Indiana – 2:30pm, FS1

Nevada at Penn State – 3:30pm, CBS

Montana State at Oregon – 4pm/1 p.m. PT, BTN

Albany at Iowa – 6pm, FS1

New Mexico at Michigan – 7:30pm, NBC

Missouri State at USC – 7:30pm, BTN

Colorado State at Washington – 11pm, BTN

Utah at UCLA – 11pm, FOX

Friday, Sept. 5, 2025

NIU at Maryland – 7:30pm, BTN

Western Illinois at Northwestern – 7:30pm, BTN

Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025

Kennesaw State at Indiana – 12pm, FS1

FIU at Penn State – 12pm, BTN

Northwestern State at Minnesota – 12pm, BTN

Iowa at Iowa State – 12pm, FOX

Illinois at Duke – 12pm, ABC or ESPN

Oklahoma State at Oregon – 3:30pm, CBS

Grambling State at Ohio State – 3:30pm, BTN

Miami (OH) at Rutgers – 3:30pm, Peacock

MTSU at Wisconsin – 4pm, FS1

SIU at Purdue – 7:30pm, BTN

Boston College at Michigan State – 7:30pm, NBC

Akron at Nebraska – 7:30pm, BTN

Michigan at Oklahoma – 7:30pm, ABC

Georgia Southern at USC – 7:30pm, FS1

UCLA at UNLV – 8pm, CBSSN

UC Davis at Washington – 11pm, BTN

Friday, Sept. 12, 2025

Indiana State at Indiana – 6:30/7pm, BTN

New Mexico at UCLA – TBD

Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025

Oregon at Northwestern – 12pm, FOX

Wisconsin at Alabama – 12pm, ABC or ESPN

Houston Christian at Nebraska – 12pm, FS1

CMU at Michigan – 12pm, BTN

Towson at Maryland – 12pm, Peacock

Villanova at Penn State – 3:30pm, FS1

Norfolk State at Rutgers – 3:30pm, BTN

Youngstown State at Michigan State – 3:30pm, BTN

USC at Purdue – 3:30pm, CBS

Ohio at Ohio State – 7pm, Peacock

Western Michigan at Illinois – 7pm, FS1

UMass at Iowa – 7:30pm, BTN

Minnesota at Cal – 10:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Sept. 19, 2025

Iowa at Rutgers – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, Sept. 20, 2025

Michigan at Nebraska – 3:30pm, CBS

Purdue at Notre Dame – 3:30pm, NBC

Washington at Washington State – 7:30pm, CBS

Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025

Oregon at Penn State – 7:30pm, NBC

Indiana at Iowa – 12pm or 3:30pm or 4pm, TV TBD

USC at Illinois – Time TBD, TV TBD

Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025

Minnesota at Ohio State – Time TBD, TV TBD

Wisconsin at Michigan – Time TBD, TV TBD

ULM at Northwestern – 12pm or 3:30pm, TV TBD

Michigan St. at Nebraska – 12/3:30/4pm, TV TBD

Friday, Oct. 10, 2025

Rutgers at Washington – 9pm/6 p.m. PT, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025

Northwestern at Penn State – 12/3:30/4pm, TV TBD

UCLA at Michigan State – 12pm, TV TBD

Iowa at Wisconsin – Time TBD, TV TBD

Purdue at Minnesota – 7pm or 7:30pm, TV TBD

Friday, Oct. 17, 2025

Nebraska at Minnesota – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025

Oregon at Rutgers – 6:30pm or 7pm, TV TBD

Michigan State at Indiana – 12/3:30/4pm, TV TBD

Maryland at UCLA – Time TBD, TV TBD

USC at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025

Rutgers at Purdue – 12pm, TV TBD

Wisconsin at Oregon – Time TBD, TV TBD

Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025

Indiana at Maryland – Time TBD, TV TBD

Friday, Nov. 7, 2025

Northwestern at USC – 9pm, FOX

Friday, Nov. 14, 2025

Minnesota at Oregon – 9pm, FOX

Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025

Iowa at USC – 3 or 3:30pm, TV TBD

Friday, Nov. 28, 2025

Iowa at Nebraska – 12pm, CBS

Indiana at Purdue – 7:30pm, NBC

Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025

Ohio State at Michigan – 12pm, FOX

Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025

Big Ten Football Championship Game – 8pm, FOX

Lucas Oil Stadium

