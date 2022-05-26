Big Ten football schedule 2022: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The Big Ten football schedule 2022 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which features 40 games set for broadcast on the Big Ten Network and the ESPN and FOX networks.

The schedule kicks off in Week Zero on Saturday, Aug. 27 with a conference contest featuring the Nebraska Cornhuskers and Northwestern Wildcats. The two schools will square off at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland and the game will be televised by FOX at 12:30pm ET.

Also on Saturday, Aug. 27, the Illinois Fighting Illini host the Wyoming Cowboys and the game will be televised by the Big Ten Network at 4:00pm ET.

On Thursday, Sept. 1, two Big Ten teams will be in action. Purdue will host Penn State in a conference matchup (8pm ET, FOX), while Minnesota will host New Mexico State (9pm ET, BTN).

Three Big Ten teams open their seasons on Friday, Sept. 2. Michigan State hosts Western Michigan (7pm ET, ESPN), while Illinois travels to play Indiana in a conference contest (8pm ET, FS1).

The remaining conference members hit the gridiron on Saturday, Sept. 3 (Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Nebraska, Ohio State, Rutgers, and Wisconsin). The featured contest is Ohio State hosting Notre Dame at 7:30pm ET on ABC.

The Big Ten also announced Homecoming dates for all 14 member schools.

The 2022 Big Ten Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 3 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind. The game will be televised by FOX at 8pm ET.

Listed below are the early season Big Ten games that have been selected for television as of May 26, plus several games from Week 4 onward.

All remaining Big Ten controlled football games in 2022 will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.

Big Ten football schedule: Early season 2022 kickoff times, TV

*All times Eastern.

Saturday, Aug. 27

Nebraska vs. Northwestern (in Ireland) – 12:30pm, FOX

Wyoming at Illinois – 4pm, BTN

Thursday, Sept. 1

Penn State at Purdue – 8pm, FOX

New Mexico State at Minnesota – 9pm, BTN

Friday, Sept. 2

Western Michigan at Michigan State – 7pm, ESPN

Illinois at Indiana – 8pm, FS1

Saturday, Sept. 3

South Dakota State at Iowa – 12pm, FS1

Buffalo at Maryland – 12pm, BTN

Colorado State at Michigan – 12pm, ABC

Rutgers at Boston College – 12pm, ACC Network

North Dakota at Nebraska – 3:30pm, BTN

Illinois State at Wisconsin – 7pm, FS1

Notre Dame at Ohio State – 7:30pm, ABC

Saturday, Sept. 10

Western Illinois at Minnesota – 12pm, BTN

Duke at Northwestern – 12pm, FS1

Arkansas State at Ohio State – 12pm, BTN

Ohio at Penn State – 12pm, ABC

Maryland at Charlotte – 3:30pm, Stadium

Washington State at Wisconsin – 3:30pm, FOX

Virginia at Illinois – 4pm, ESPNU

Iowa State at Iowa – 4pm, BTN

Akron at Michigan State – 4pm, BTN

Indiana State at Purdue – 4pm, BTN

Wagner at Rutgers – 4pm, BTN

Georgia Southern at Nebraska – 7:30pm, FS1

Idaho at Indiana – 8pm, BTN

Hawaii at Michigan – 8pm, BTN

Saturday, Sept. 17

Western Kentucky at Indiana – 12pm, BTN

UConn at Michigan – 12pm, ABC

Oklahoma at Nebraska – 12pm, FOX

SIU at Northwestern – 12pm, BTN

Purdue at Syracuse – 12pm, ESPN2

Colorado at Minnesota – 3:30pm, ESPN2

Penn State at Auburn – 3:30pm, CBS

New Mexico State at Wisconsin – 3:30pm, BTN

Toledo at Ohio State – 7pm, FOX

Nevada at Iowa – 7:30pm, BTN

SMU at Maryland – 7:30pm, FS1

Michigan State at Washington – 7:30pm, ABC

Rutgers at Temple – Time TBA, ESPN+

Thursday, Sept. 22

Chattanooga at Illinois – 8:30pm, BTN

Saturday, Sept. 24

Maryland at Michigan – 12pm, FOX or FS1 (HC)

FAU at Purdue – 7:30pm, BTN (HC)

Miami (OH) at Northwestern – Time TBA, BTN

Wisconsin at Ohio State – Time TBA, ABC

Central Michigan at Penn State – Time TBA, BTN

Saturday, Oct. 1

Purdue at Minnesota – 12pm, TV TBA (HC)

Rutgers at Ohio State – 3:30pm, TV TBA (HC)

Indiana at Nebraska – 7 or 7:30pm, TV TBA (HC)

Northwestern at Penn State – Time TBA, ESPN network

Friday, Oct. 7

Nebraska at Rutgers – 7pm, FS1

Saturday, Oct. 8

Michigan at Indiana – 12pm, TV TBA (HC)

Wisconsin at Northwestern – 3:30 or 4pm, TV TBA (HC)

Saturday, Oct. 15

Minnesota at Illinois – 12pm, TV TBA (HC)

Wisconsin at Michigan State – 3:30 or 4pm, TV TBA (HC)

Saturday, Oct. 22

Indiana at Rutgers – 12pm, TV TBA (HC)

Northwestern at Maryland – 3:30pm, TV TBA (HC)

Purdue at Wisconsin – 3:30pm, TV TBA (HC)

Minnesota at Penn State – 7:30pm, TV TBA (HC)

Saturday, Oct. 29

Northwestern at Iowa – 3 or 3:30pm, TV TBA (HC)

Friday, Nov. 25

Nebraska at Iowa – 4pm, BTN

Saturday, Nov. 26

Michigan at Ohio State – 12pm, FOX

Saturday, Dec. 3

Big Ten Football Championship Game – 8pm, FOX

* (HC) = Homecoming

