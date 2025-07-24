Big Ten coaches say nine-game schedule merits four automatic playoff spots

As the College Football Playoff format continues to evolve, Big Ten coaches Ryan Day and Curt Cignetti are making one thing clear: the nine-game Big Ten conference schedule should carry more weight—and should result in the league receiving four automatic qualifiers (AQs) in the new playoff structure.

“I’ve said this before, that I feel like until there’s continuity between the conferences, if you’re in the Big Ten, it would make no sense to have anything other than a case to have four (automatic) qualifiers and have an expanded pool of teams, 14 or 16,” Ohio State head coach Ryan Day said this week. “When you play nine conference games, it’s not the same as someone who plays eight conference games. We’ve said this before. And so if you’re going to be compared against that, then it’s just not the same.”

Day’s comments reflect a growing frustration among Big Ten coaches and administrators, who believe their teams face a tougher path to the postseason than their SEC counterparts, who play one fewer conference game. They argue that the added difficulty should be reflected in how the new 16-team playoff is constructed.

Indiana head coach Curt Cignetti echoed those sentiments after the Hoosiers paid $500,000 to cancel a future home-and-home series with Virginia, opting to secure another home game and shift toward what he called an “SEC scheduling philosophy.”

“The two best conferences in college football, any football guy that’s objective will tell you, is the Big Ten and the SEC,” Cignetti said. “Twelve of the 16 SEC teams play three (Group of Five) or FCS games… and one less conference game. So we figured we’d just adopt SEC scheduling philosophy.”

Cignetti didn’t stop there. He offered a pointed example from last season to back the Big Ten’s case.

“Why shouldn’t the Big Ten have four AQs?” he asked. “Ohio State actually finished fourth in the conference at the end of the season… Ohio State won the national championship. You want to put the best teams in the playoffs? Give the best teams the AQs, but make them earn it with play-in games.”

Both coaches also signaled that unless the CFP adopts the Big Ten’s proposed 4-4-2-2-1 model—four AQs each for the Big Ten and SEC, two each for the Big 12 and ACC, one Group of Five champion, and three at-large spots—future marquee non-conference matchups could disappear.

“If we’re going to be in a situation where we get four automatic qualifiers, then I think it’d be great to have a 10th game against a Power Four team,” Day said. “If we’re not going to do that, then I don’t think it makes sense.”

As the CFP decision-makers consider the path forward, one thing is certain: the Big Ten’s coaches aren’t backing down from their call for fairness—and four playoff bids.