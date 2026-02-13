Big Ten circulates 24-team College Football Playoff document

As the College Football Playoff prepares to remain at 12 teams for 2026, the Big Ten has begun circulating an internal document outlining what a 24‑team postseason could look like, according to a report from Pete Thamel of ESPN.
The 24-team model would eliminate conference championship games, add two full weekends of on‑campus playoff action, and reshape the sport’s competitive and financial landscape.
Under the proposal, the field would include the 23 best teams plus one Group of Six representative, with the top eight seeds receiving byes. The format would feature eight first‑round home games and eight more in the second round, addressing a long‑standing criticism that top teams rarely get rewarded with home playoff environments. Quarterfinals and semifinals would remain at bowl sites, with the title game in mid‑January.
It’s important to note that the document is not official or indicative of the preferences of other FBS conferences. For instance, the SEC continues to back a 16-team model.
Let’s take a look at some of the pros and cons of the Big Ten’s proposed 24-team CFP format:
Pros of a 24‑Team Format
– More access and late‑season relevance: With more postseason spots, teams that stumble early could still play their way in, a nod to the transfer‑portal era where rosters evolve throughout the season.
– Expanded home‑game inventory: Two rounds of campus games would boost fan engagement and generate new revenue streams.
– Reduced injury risk from title games: Eliminating conference championships removes a high‑stakes, high‑risk extra game — a point the Big Ten emphasized.
Cons of a 24‑Team Format
– Loss of conference championship revenue: Power Four title games carry at least $200 million in media value, not counting ticketing and sponsorships.
– Longer postseason grind: A 24‑team bracket creates a 23‑game playoff, raising concerns about player workload and calendar creep.
– No automatic qualifiers: Some leagues may resist a system that removes guaranteed access for conference champions.
Whether the sport ultimately moves toward 24 teams remains uncertain, but the Big Ten’s proposal ensures the debate will only intensify as the next CFP contract cycle approaches.
Big Ten 24-team internal bracket
I still say and wrote, that a 28-team format with four seven-team regionals will be best, but 24 works too. I can’t say that nobody cares about bowl games because 8 million people watched the Texas-Michigan game and about the same number watched the Pop-Tarts Bowl, but we need more MEANINGFUL” college football games in December.
Unfortunately, the spending is gotten so out of control that they almost have to expand. They can’t control themselves and all sports know that the $$ is in the playoffs. The NBA takes 20 teams, MLB went from 4 to 5 to 6 and college basketball, needingmore revenue, wants to go to at least 72 teams if not 76, or eventually 128 (I am not kidding).
The NFL wil eventually get to 18 games and then 20, and eventually, the NFL will play a 30-game schedule–lol–you know they would if they could.
College football has a choice–cut back on endless spending (never gonna happen) or expand. They’re going to expand.
If the field expands to 24, every conference champion needs an automatic entry.
Not every—just the power 4 and one G6—-we can’t have what we just had–no MAC, no CUSA, no Sun Belt, automatics–give the highest ranked G6 a shot, but that’s it.
Mr Furgle, why does FBS have to be the only sports league in the world where half of the teams are eliminated before the season starts?
I know I am in the minority here, but the more the playoff expands, the less the regular season games will matter, which is the core of college football’s popularity. All the teams are moving to schedule the easiest path to get to 10 wins right now, and expansion will push teams to find the easiest path to 8 or 9 wins. The large playoff structures, like college basketball, prove year after year that the “champion” was not the most deserving or best team, only the one that was hottest at the end of the year.
You could not be more wrong. Think about it. Do you watch the NFL–the regular season matters. The regular season will mean more. If two 6-2 teams are playing, the loser is likely out. Under the old and even current saystem, that game doesn’t mean much. if two 7-3 teams are playing, it would mean nothing, but under this, it has meaning. That’s what you’re missing.
SEC and ACC teams have to play 9 conference game and one P4 opponent; that means they’re playing 10 power conference schools. It’s actually going to be harder to get to ten wins.
Alabama will stay play Charleston Southern and Toledo, but they have to play a P4 school plus 9 conference games.
The best team doesn’t always win—-that’s sports. But, we saw the best team Indiana, win this year, and Seattle, the best NFL team, just won the Super Bowl.
A bigger CFP will not cut down regular season enthusiasm at all—look at the ratings? 20 million watched Ohio State and Michigan and we all knew Ohio State was going to win and go to the CFP.
College Football is the #2 sport now—like the NFL, they just have to put games on and people watch. An exoanded CFP allows them to put more games on.
Kudos to the Big Ten–this is better than a 16-team format and I’m glad that the Big Ten stalled that. Keep it at 12 or go big like this. I have been advocating a 28-team format (only four teams get byes), but 24 is more than acceptable.
The one thing I did read is that the B1G would task the committe to make sure there were no rematches in the Opening Round, (aka the Round of 24).
The 16-team format does nothing to improve the CFP. You’re makinmg the best teams play that Opening Round game, which devalues (an overused) the regular season. By having 20, 24, or 28, you have to give byes and that rewards an 12-0 Indiana and an 12-0 Ohio State. i prefer 12 over 16.
The regular season is played to generate money, give fans games to watch, and allow teams to make their case for postseason play. For some reason, CFB wants to punish a 9-3 or even an 8-4 team by exclsuing them from real postseason play.
In a 24-team CFP, 8-4 probably won’t get you in–in fact in this bracket, the only 8-4 team in firld was the Iowa Hawkeyes (I didn’t dig deep).
The B1G, winner of the last CFPs has become the leader here. They didn’t give in to the SEC and in the end, college football will be better off.
Now–please get together with the players and get real rules on eleigibility. College players should play four years! That’s it. Chambliss should be done and onto the NFL, UFL, CFL, or a real job as an accountant or something.
Think about going 8-4–thatt’s a .667 winning percentage. In baseball, if a team wins .667 of its games, they finish 108-54. They’re making the playoffs. In the NBA and NHL, .667 is 55-27; again playoff bound. In NFL, .667 gets you 11.6 wins, almost always a playoff berth
Do they actually want us to watch the regular season at this point? This is starting to feel like college basketball where you can kind of pick it up mid-season since the early games are fairly insignificant in the grand scheme of things. The tournament is fun, no doubt (not sure that football can replicate that since it would require cinderellas to actually cinderella with some regularity, not just the rare exception that proves the rule), but this isn’t the same sport I watched and attended almost religiously for a good chunk of my life.
I wanted a playoff, certainly, but the way they’ve done it has made a mess of things, and simply adding teams doesn’t fix that.
How about 16 with 10 champs? If you are the 7th best big ten team, you aren’t good at football. Sorry, try again next year.
I am very enthusiastic about Big Ten Football especially regular season however I am not enthusiastic about 24-team CFP document.
Please forgive me Big Ten conference.
Fantastic idea. Finally, a conference with brains putting something together.
Oh, and to the “purists” who want to keep the conference championship game, that game first happened in 1992 when the SEC wanted to get an extra metric to sneak its way into the BCS. The game did not happen before ’92. Also, these games do not mean anything anymore when a team can lose the game and still get into the playoff.
Therefore, this new format is the closest thing to what college football was. We are getting less meaningless game and more meaningful ones.
Finally, perhaps we can add a 12/24 team NIT style tournament.
This way, bowl games actually mean something now. Woohoo!