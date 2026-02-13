Big Ten circulates 24-team College Football Playoff document

As the College Football Playoff prepares to remain at 12 teams for 2026, the Big Ten has begun circulating an internal document outlining what a 24‑team postseason could look like, according to a report from Pete Thamel of ESPN.

The 24-team model would eliminate conference championship games, add two full weekends of on‑campus playoff action, and reshape the sport’s competitive and financial landscape.

Under the proposal, the field would include the 23 best teams plus one Group of Six representative, with the top eight seeds receiving byes. The format would feature eight first‑round home games and eight more in the second round, addressing a long‑standing criticism that top teams rarely get rewarded with home playoff environments. Quarterfinals and semifinals would remain at bowl sites, with the title game in mid‑January.

It’s important to note that the document is not official or indicative of the preferences of other FBS conferences. For instance, the SEC continues to back a 16-team model.

Let’s take a look at some of the pros and cons of the Big Ten’s proposed 24-team CFP format:

Pros of a 24‑Team Format

– More access and late‑season relevance: With more postseason spots, teams that stumble early could still play their way in, a nod to the transfer‑portal era where rosters evolve throughout the season.

– Expanded home‑game inventory: Two rounds of campus games would boost fan engagement and generate new revenue streams.

– Reduced injury risk from title games: Eliminating conference championships removes a high‑stakes, high‑risk extra game — a point the Big Ten emphasized.

Cons of a 24‑Team Format

– Loss of conference championship revenue: Power Four title games carry at least $200 million in media value, not counting ticketing and sponsorships.

– Longer postseason grind: A 24‑team bracket creates a 23‑game playoff, raising concerns about player workload and calendar creep.

– No automatic qualifiers: Some leagues may resist a system that removes guaranteed access for conference champions.

Whether the sport ultimately moves toward 24 teams remains uncertain, but the Big Ten’s proposal ensures the debate will only intensify as the next CFP contract cycle approaches.

Big Ten 24-team internal bracket