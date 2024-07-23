Big Ten Championship Game to remain in Indianapolis through 2028

The Big Ten Football Championship Game will remain in Indianapolis, Ind., through the 2028 season, Big Ten Conference Commissioner Tony Petitti announced on Tuesday.
Lucas Oil Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Indianapolis Colts, has been the site of the Big Ten Football Championship Game since its inception in 2011.
“In just over four months, nearly 70,000 fans will pack these seats for the Discover Big Ten Football Championship Game broadcast on CBS for the first time,” said Tony Petitti during his opening address at Big Ten Media Days. “I’m proud to announce today that Lucas Oil Stadium will be the home of the Big Ten Football Championship Game for another four seasons, through 2028.”
The 2024 Discover Big Ten Football Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 7. The game will pit the top two teams in the final conference standings and it will kickoff at 8:00pm ET on CBS and Paramount+.
The Big Ten expands to 18 teams this season with the addition of the Oregon Ducks, UCLA Bruins, USC Trojans, and Washington Huskies. They will join existing conference members Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Michigan, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Northwestern, Ohio State, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, and Wisconsin.
Big Ten Championship Game Results
- 2023 – Michigan 26, Iowa 0
- 2022 – Michigan 43, Purdue 22
- 2021 – Michigan 42, Iowa 3
- 2020 – Ohio State 22, Northwestern 10
- 2019 – Ohio State 34, Wisconsin 21
- 2018 – Ohio State 45, Northwestern 24
- 2017 – Ohio State 27, Wisconsin 21
- 2016 – Penn State 38, Wisconsin 31
- 2015 – Michigan State 16, Iowa 13
- 2014 – Ohio State 59, Wisconsin 0
- 2013 – Michigan State 34, Ohio State 24
- 2012 – Wisconsin 70, Nebraska 31
- 2011 – Wisconsin 42, Michigan State 39
By 2028, the Bears will have a new domed stadium in Chicago. So I imagine that after 2028, the B10 will alternate between Chicago and LV (unless/until they add a FL school, in which case the B10 CCG will be in Chicago 50% of the time, LV 25% of the time, and a city in FL 25% of the time) as Chicago and LV have far more direct flights than Indy does.
To Richard I would like Chicago to host a Big Ten Championship Football game in future currently I am blessed & happy with Indy.
Area around Lucas Oil is filthy.
I think keeping the Big 10 championship game in Indianapolis is great. It should be there permanently, it’s centrally located, it’s inside, incase the weather is bad, plus it is easy to walk around the downtown area from the stadium to the hotels.
Chicago will have a dome in a few years and is a better location.
A shame the “new/unofficial” Rosebowl B1G championship won’t be played in Pasadena.