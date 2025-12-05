Big Ten Championship Game: 2025 matchup, kickoff time, TV channel, streaming

The 2025 Big Ten Championship Game is set with the No. 2 Indiana Hoosiers facing the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 6 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Indiana vs. Ohio State marks the 15th edition of the Big Ten Championship Game, and all 15 contests have been played in Indianapolis.

Ohio State clinched a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game after finishing atop the Big Ten standings with a perfect 9-0 record (12-0 overall). The Buckeyes will be making their record seventh appearance in the championship game and they hold a 5-1 record in the contest.

Indiana clinched its spot in the Big Ten Championship after also finishing 9-0 in conference play (12-0 overall), tied with Ohio State. This will mark the first-ever appearance for the Hoosiers in the title game.

Ohio State and Indiana first met on the gridiron in 1901 and have played a total of 97 contests. In their most recent matchup in 2024, the Buckeyes defeated the Hoosiers in Columbus, 38-15, and currently lead the overall series 80-12-5.

Both Ohio State and Indiana are locks for the College Football Playoff. The winner of the contest will get the No. 1 seed, while the loser will likely be placed No. 2 absent a blowout.

Brett McMurphy of On3 currently projects Ohio State to win and advance to the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game and face the Alabama Crimson Tide. Indiana is projected to play the Oregon Ducks in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Capital One Orange Bowl.

Big Ten Championship Game: 2025 matchup

Matchup: (2) Indiana vs. (1) Ohio State

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN

Date: Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025

Time: 8:00pm ET

TV: FOX

Streaming: FOX One

Crew: Gus Johnson (play-by-play), Joel Klatt (analyst), and Jenny Taft (reporter)

Tickets: Buy Tickets

Football Schedules

