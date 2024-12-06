Big Ten Championship Game: 2024 matchup, kickoff time, TV channel, streaming

The 2024 Big Ten Championship Game is set with the No. 3 Penn State Nittany Lions facing the No. 1 Oregon Ducks. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Ind.

Oregon clinched a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game after finishing atop the Big Ten standings with a perfect 9-0 record (12-0 overall). The Ducks, who joined the Big Ten this season, will be making their first appearance in the championship game.

Oregon is currently the top-ranked team in the College Football Playoff and has locked up a playoff spot. A win would cement the Ducks as the top seed and would give them a first round bye.

Penn State clinched its spot in the Big Ten Championship after finishing 8-1 in conference play, tied with Indiana. The Nittany Lions advanced to the title game by virtue of a tiebreaker based on them having a better cumulative conference winning percentage among its opponents.

The Nittany Lions will be making only their second appearance in the championship game following a victory over Wisconsin in 2016.

Oregon and Penn State first met on the gridiron in 1960 and played most recently in the Rose Bowl Game on Jan. 1, 1995. The Nittany Lions defeated the Ducks in that matchup, 38-20, to extend their advantage in the overall series to 3-1.

Brett McMurphy of The Action Network currently projects Oregon to defeat Penn State and advance to the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Rose Bowl Game and play the Ohio State Buckeyes. Penn State is projected to face the Alabama Crimson Tide in a first round College Football Playoff matchup in State College, Pa.

Big Ten Championship Game: 2024 matchup

Matchup: (3) Penn State vs. (1) Oregon

Location: Lucas Oil Stadium – Indianapolis, IN

Date: Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024

Time: 8:00pm ET

TV: CBS | Streaming: Paramount+

Crew: Brad Nessler (play-by-play), Gary Danielson (color), and Jenny Dell (sideline)

Tickets: Buy Tickets

Football Schedules

