Big South-OVC Football Association announces 2025 schedule

The Big South-OVC has officially announced their 2025 conference football schedule. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 13 with Lindenwood at Charleston Southern.

For the third consecutive season, the Big South Conference and the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) will compete under a partnership of their football-playing members, dubbed the Big-South-OVC Football Association.

The Big South-OVC currently consists of nine members — Charleston Southern, Eastern Illinois, Gardner-Webb, Lindenwood, Southeast Missouri, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, UT Martin, and Western Illinois.

Each Big South-OVC team will play an eight-game conference schedule which will determine the Big South-OVC’s automatic qualifier for the FCS Playoffs.

Six of the nine Big South-OVC schools appear to have all four of their non-conference games lined up for 2025, except for Lindenwood, Tennessee State, and Tennessee Tech, who need one each.

Big South-OVC Football Schedules

2025 Big South-OVC Football Schedule

Conference games only.

Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025

Lindenwood at Charleston Southern

Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025

Eastern Illinois at Western Illinois

Southeast Missouri at UT Martin

Tennessee Tech at Tennessee State

Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025

Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb

Tennessee State at Eastern Illinois

UT Martin at Lindenwood

Western Illinois at Tennessee Tech

Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025

Tennessee Tech at Charleston Southern

Gardner-Webb at Eastern Illinois

Tennessee State at Southeast Missouri

Western Illinois at UT Martin

Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025

Charleston Southern at Western Illinois

Eastern Illinois at Southeast Missouri

UT Martin at Gardner-Webb

Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood

Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025

Eastern Illinois at Charleston Southern

Gardner-Webb at Lindenwood

Southeast Missouri at Tennessee Tech

Western Illinois at Tennessee State

Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025

Charleston Southern at Southeast Missouri

UT Martin at Eastern Illinois

Gardner-Webb at Tennessee Tech

Lindenwood at Tennessee State

Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025

Tennessee Tech at Eastern Illinois

Southeast Missouri at Gardner-Webb

Lindenwood at Western Illinois

Tennessee State at UT Martin

Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025

Charleston Southern at UT Martin

Eastern Illinois at Lindenwood

Gardner-Webb at Tennessee State

Southeast Missouri at Western Illinois

Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025

Tennessee State at Charleston Southern

Western Illinois at Gardner-Webb

Lindenwood at Southeast Missouri

UT Martin at Tennessee Tech