Big South-OVC Football Association announces 2025 schedule

The Big South-OVC has officially announced their 2025 conference football schedule. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 13 with Lindenwood at Charleston Southern.
For the third consecutive season, the Big South Conference and the Ohio Valley Conference (OVC) will compete under a partnership of their football-playing members, dubbed the Big-South-OVC Football Association.
The Big South-OVC currently consists of nine members — Charleston Southern, Eastern Illinois, Gardner-Webb, Lindenwood, Southeast Missouri, Tennessee State, Tennessee Tech, UT Martin, and Western Illinois.
Each Big South-OVC team will play an eight-game conference schedule which will determine the Big South-OVC’s automatic qualifier for the FCS Playoffs.
Six of the nine Big South-OVC schools appear to have all four of their non-conference games lined up for 2025, except for Lindenwood, Tennessee State, and Tennessee Tech, who need one each.
2025 Big South-OVC Football Schedule
Conference games only.
Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025
Lindenwood at Charleston Southern
Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025
Eastern Illinois at Western Illinois
Southeast Missouri at UT Martin
Tennessee Tech at Tennessee State
Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025
Charleston Southern at Gardner-Webb
Tennessee State at Eastern Illinois
UT Martin at Lindenwood
Western Illinois at Tennessee Tech
Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025
Tennessee Tech at Charleston Southern
Gardner-Webb at Eastern Illinois
Tennessee State at Southeast Missouri
Western Illinois at UT Martin
Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025
Charleston Southern at Western Illinois
Eastern Illinois at Southeast Missouri
UT Martin at Gardner-Webb
Tennessee Tech at Lindenwood
Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025
Eastern Illinois at Charleston Southern
Gardner-Webb at Lindenwood
Southeast Missouri at Tennessee Tech
Western Illinois at Tennessee State
Saturday, Nov. 1, 2025
Charleston Southern at Southeast Missouri
UT Martin at Eastern Illinois
Gardner-Webb at Tennessee Tech
Lindenwood at Tennessee State
Saturday, Nov. 8, 2025
Tennessee Tech at Eastern Illinois
Southeast Missouri at Gardner-Webb
Lindenwood at Western Illinois
Tennessee State at UT Martin
Saturday, Nov. 15, 2025
Charleston Southern at UT Martin
Eastern Illinois at Lindenwood
Gardner-Webb at Tennessee State
Southeast Missouri at Western Illinois
Saturday, Nov. 22, 2025
Tennessee State at Charleston Southern
Western Illinois at Gardner-Webb
Lindenwood at Southeast Missouri
UT Martin at Tennessee Tech
