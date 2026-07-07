Big Sky Conference announces kickoff times for 2026 football season

The Big Sky Conference has announced kickoff times for the 2026 football season, which includes all Big Sky contests and home non-conference contests.

The 2026 season marks a shift as the league begins playing a nine-game conference schedule. The league also welcomes new members Southern Utah and Utah Tech, while Sacramento State transitioned to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).

Big Sky action this fall kicks off on Friday, August 28 with two conference matchups — Weber State visits Northern Colorado at 9:00pm ET (ESPN+), while Cal Poly hosts Idaho at 10:00pm ET (ESPN).

Below is the complete 2026 Big Sky football schedule with the kickoff times that were announced today. Remaining kickoff times will be announced by the individual schools.

2026 Big Sky Football TV Schedule

All times Eastern. Big Sky home games only.

Friday, Aug. 28

Weber State at Northern Colorado – 9pm, ESPN+

Idaho at Cal Poly – 10pm, ESPN

Saturday, Aug. 29

UC Davis at Portland State – 3pm, ESPN+

Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona – 5pm, ESPN+

Southern Utah at Montana – 9pm, ESPN+/Scripps Sports

Montana State at Utah Tech – 10pm, ESPN+/Scripps Sports

Saturday, Sept. 26

Cal Poly at Eastern Washington – 7pm, ESPN+/SWX

Utah Tech at Northern Colorado – 8pm, ESPN+

Idaho State at Southern Utah – 8pm, ESPN+

Portland State at Weber State – 8pm, ESPN+

Montana at UC Davis – 10pm, ESPN+/Scripps Sports

Northern Arizona at Montana State – 10:30pm, ESPN2

Friday, Oct. 2

Montana State at Idaho – 10:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 3

Northern Colorado at Montana – 4pm, ESPN+/Scripps Sports

Weber State at Cal Poly – 8pm, ESPN+

Northern Arizona at Idaho State – 8pm, ESPN+

Southern Utah at Utah Tech – 8pm, ESPN+

Eastern Washington at UC Davis – 10:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 10

Idaho at Weber State – 3pm, ESPN+

Utah Tech at Portland State – 4pm, ESPN+

Montana at Northern Arizona – 5pm, ESPN+/Scripps Sports

Cal Poly at Idaho State – 6pm, ESPN+

Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington – 7pm, ESPN+/SWX

Saturday, Oct. 17

Idaho at Montana – 3pm, ESPN+/Scripps Sports

Idaho State at Weber State – 3pm, ESPN+

Montana State at Eastern Washington – 7pm, ESPN+/Scripps Sports

Portland State at Northern Arizona – 7pm, ESPN+

Cal Poly at Northern Colorado – 8pm, ESPN+

UC Davis at Southern Utah – 8pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Oct. 24

Weber State at Montana State – 3pm, ESPN+/Scripps Sports

Utah Tech at Cal Poly – 5pm, ESPN+

Southern Utah at Idaho – 5pm, ESPN+/SWX

Portland State at Idaho State – 6pm, ESPN+

Northern Colorado at UC Davis – 7pm, ESPN+/KQCA My 58

Saturday, Oct. 31

Cal Poly at Montana State – 3pm, ESPN+/Scripps Sports

Northern Arizona at Southern Utah – 3pm, ESPN+

Idaho State at Utah Tech – 3pm, ESPN+

UC Davis at Weber State – 3pm, ESPN+

Montana at Eastern Washington – 4pm, ESPN+/Scripps Sports

Idaho at Portland State – 4pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 7

Portland State at Montana – 3pm, ESPN+/Scripps Sports

Northern Colorado at Southern Utah – 3pm, ESPN+

Northern Arizona at Cal Poly – 5pm, ESPN+

Eastern Washington at Idaho – 5pm, ESPN+/SWX

Montana State at Idaho State – 6pm, ESPN+/Scripps Sports

Utah Tech at UC Davis – 7pm, ESPN+/KQCA My 58

Friday, Nov. 13

Southern Utah at Portland State – 10pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Nov. 14

Montana State at Northern Colorado – 2pm, ESPN+/Scripps Sports

UC Davis at Idaho – 4pm, ESPN+/SWX

Weber State at Northern Arizona – 4pm, ESPN+

Eastern Washington at Utah Tech – 4pm, ESPN+

Idaho State at Montana – 10:30pm, ESPN or ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 21

Montana at Montana State – 2pm, ESPN+/Scripps Sports

Utah Tech at Weber State – 3pm, ESPN+

Portland State at Eastern Washington – 4pm, ESPN+/SWX

Northern Colorado at Northern Arizona – 4pm, ESPN+

Cal Poly at UC Davis – 4pm, ESPN+/KQCA My 58

Idaho at Idaho State – 6pm, ESPN+

* Big Sky game