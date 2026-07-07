Big Sky Conference announces kickoff times for 2026 football season

The Big Sky Conference has announced kickoff times for the 2026 football season, which includes all Big Sky contests and home non-conference contests.
The 2026 season marks a shift as the league begins playing a nine-game conference schedule. The league also welcomes new members Southern Utah and Utah Tech, while Sacramento State transitioned to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS).
Big Sky action this fall kicks off on Friday, August 28 with two conference matchups — Weber State visits Northern Colorado at 9:00pm ET (ESPN+), while Cal Poly hosts Idaho at 10:00pm ET (ESPN).
Below is the complete 2026 Big Sky football schedule with the kickoff times that were announced today. Remaining kickoff times will be announced by the individual schools.
2026 Big Sky Football TV Schedule
All times Eastern. Big Sky home games only.
Friday, Aug. 28
Weber State at Northern Colorado – 9pm, ESPN+
Idaho at Cal Poly – 10pm, ESPN
Saturday, Aug. 29
UC Davis at Portland State – 3pm, ESPN+
Eastern Washington at Northern Arizona – 5pm, ESPN+
Southern Utah at Montana – 9pm, ESPN+/Scripps Sports
Montana State at Utah Tech – 10pm, ESPN+/Scripps Sports
Saturday, Sept. 26
Cal Poly at Eastern Washington – 7pm, ESPN+/SWX
Utah Tech at Northern Colorado – 8pm, ESPN+
Idaho State at Southern Utah – 8pm, ESPN+
Portland State at Weber State – 8pm, ESPN+
Montana at UC Davis – 10pm, ESPN+/Scripps Sports
Northern Arizona at Montana State – 10:30pm, ESPN2
Friday, Oct. 2
Montana State at Idaho – 10:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Oct. 3
Northern Colorado at Montana – 4pm, ESPN+/Scripps Sports
Weber State at Cal Poly – 8pm, ESPN+
Northern Arizona at Idaho State – 8pm, ESPN+
Southern Utah at Utah Tech – 8pm, ESPN+
Eastern Washington at UC Davis – 10:30pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Oct. 10
Idaho at Weber State – 3pm, ESPN+
Utah Tech at Portland State – 4pm, ESPN+
Montana at Northern Arizona – 5pm, ESPN+/Scripps Sports
Cal Poly at Idaho State – 6pm, ESPN+
Northern Colorado at Eastern Washington – 7pm, ESPN+/SWX
Saturday, Oct. 17
Idaho at Montana – 3pm, ESPN+/Scripps Sports
Idaho State at Weber State – 3pm, ESPN+
Montana State at Eastern Washington – 7pm, ESPN+/Scripps Sports
Portland State at Northern Arizona – 7pm, ESPN+
Cal Poly at Northern Colorado – 8pm, ESPN+
UC Davis at Southern Utah – 8pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Oct. 24
Weber State at Montana State – 3pm, ESPN+/Scripps Sports
Utah Tech at Cal Poly – 5pm, ESPN+
Southern Utah at Idaho – 5pm, ESPN+/SWX
Portland State at Idaho State – 6pm, ESPN+
Northern Colorado at UC Davis – 7pm, ESPN+/KQCA My 58
Saturday, Oct. 31
Cal Poly at Montana State – 3pm, ESPN+/Scripps Sports
Northern Arizona at Southern Utah – 3pm, ESPN+
Idaho State at Utah Tech – 3pm, ESPN+
UC Davis at Weber State – 3pm, ESPN+
Montana at Eastern Washington – 4pm, ESPN+/Scripps Sports
Idaho at Portland State – 4pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Nov. 7
Portland State at Montana – 3pm, ESPN+/Scripps Sports
Northern Colorado at Southern Utah – 3pm, ESPN+
Northern Arizona at Cal Poly – 5pm, ESPN+
Eastern Washington at Idaho – 5pm, ESPN+/SWX
Montana State at Idaho State – 6pm, ESPN+/Scripps Sports
Utah Tech at UC Davis – 7pm, ESPN+/KQCA My 58
Friday, Nov. 13
Southern Utah at Portland State – 10pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Nov. 14
Montana State at Northern Colorado – 2pm, ESPN+/Scripps Sports
UC Davis at Idaho – 4pm, ESPN+/SWX
Weber State at Northern Arizona – 4pm, ESPN+
Eastern Washington at Utah Tech – 4pm, ESPN+
Idaho State at Montana – 10:30pm, ESPN or ESPN2
Saturday, Nov. 21
Montana at Montana State – 2pm, ESPN+/Scripps Sports
Utah Tech at Weber State – 3pm, ESPN+
Portland State at Eastern Washington – 4pm, ESPN+/SWX
Northern Colorado at Northern Arizona – 4pm, ESPN+
Cal Poly at UC Davis – 4pm, ESPN+/KQCA My 58
Idaho at Idaho State – 6pm, ESPN+
* Big Sky game