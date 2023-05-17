Big 12 to be primary tie-in for Independence Bowl in 2023 and 2025

The Big 12 Conference will be the primary tie-in for the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl in 2023 and 2025, the bowl announced on Wednesday.

The Big 12 replaces the BYU Cougars, who were originally contracted to appear in the Independence Bowl in both of those seasons. BYU, formerly a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent, begins play in the Big 12 Conference this fall.

The Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl matchup will now feature a team from the Big 12 taking on a Pac-12 Conference opponent in 2023 and a Conference USA opponent in 2025. The 2024 Independence Bowl matchup, which remains unchanged, will feature the Army Black Knights, if eligible, against a team from the Pac-12.

“We are very excited to get the Big 12 Conference in our lineup for 2023 and 2025,” said Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Executive Director Missy Setters. “The Big 12 was a staple in our game for a long time, and our footprints match tremendously. They are a conference of great teams, rich tradition and passionate fan bases, so we could not be happier to feature them once again.”

Below is a look at how the Independence Bowl matchups look for the 2023 through 2025 season:

2023 – Big 12 vs. Pac-12

– Big 12 vs. Pac-12 2024 – Army vs. Pac-12

– Army vs. Pac-12 2025 – Big 12 vs. C-USA

The 2023 Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl will feature a matchup of two Power Five teams for the first time since 2016 when the NC State Wolfpack defeated the Vanderbilt Commodores, 41-17.

