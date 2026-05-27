Big 12 football schedule: 2026 early season kickoff times, TV set

The Big 12 football schedule 2026 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which features 32 games set for broadcast in the first three weeks of the season.

This will mark the third consecutive season for the Big 12 as a 16-team conference. The Texas Tech Red Raiders are the reigning Big 12 champion.

One Big 12 member will kick off the 2026 season in Week Zero on Saturday, August 29. That game will feature TCU taking on North Carolina in the Aer Lingus College Football Classic in Dublin, Ireland. The game will kickoff at noon ET with television coverage on ESPN.

Three Big 12 members are slated to kickoff their campaigns on Thursday, September 3 — UCF hosts FCS Bethune-Cookman (7:00pm ET, ESPN+), Colorado travels to Georgia Tech (8:00pm ET, ESPN), and Utah entertains FCS Idaho (9:00pm ET, ESPNU).

On Friday, September 4, the Kansas Jayhawks open their season at home against FCS Long Island (8:00pm ET, ESPNU).

11 members of the Big 12 are scheduled to play non-conference opponents on Saturday, September 5, which is highlighted by Baylor taking on Auburn in Atlanta (3:30pm ET, ABC) and Cincinnati hosting Boston College (3:30pm ET, FOX).

The 2026 Big 12 Championship Game is set for Friday, December 4 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The game will be televised by ABC at 8:00pm ET.

Listed below are the Big 12 games that have been selected for television as of May 27, including several contests from Week 4 onward. All remaining Big 12 controlled games will be announced six-to-12 days prior to the date of the game.

Big 12 football schedule: 2026 early season kickoff times, TV

*All times Eastern.

Thursday, Sept. 3

Bethune-Cookman at UCF – 7pm, ESPN+

Idaho at Utah – 9pm, ESPNU

Friday, Sept. 4

LIU at Kansas – 8pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Sept. 5

North Carolina vs. TCU (Ireland) – Noon, ESPN

Oregon State at Houston – Noon, ESPN

Coastal Carolina at West Virginia – Noon, TNT/HBO Max

Southeast Missouri at Iowa State – Noon, ESPN+

Boston College at Cincinnati – 3:30pm, FOX

Nicholls at Kansas State – 7pm, ESPN+

Abilene Christian at Texas Tech – 7pm, FS1

Utah Tech at BYU – 8pm, ESPN+

Northern Arizona at Arizona – 9:30pm, ESPN+

Morgan State at Arizona State – 10pm, ESPN+

Friday, Sept. 11

Missouri at Kansas – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, Sept. 12

Washington State at Kansas State – Noon, TNT/HBO Max

Oregon at Oklahoma State – Noon, ESPN

UT Martin at West Virginia – Noon, ESPN+

Arizona at BYU – 3:30pm, FOX

Weber State at Colorado – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Western Carolina at Cincinnati – 7pm, ESPN+

Southern at Houston – 7pm, ESPN+

Prairie View A&M at Baylor – 8pm, ESPN+

Grambling State at TCU – 8pm, ESPN+

Arkansas at Utah – 10:15pm, ESPN

Friday, Sept. 18

Houston at Texas Tech – 8pm, FOX

Saturday, Sept. 19

Arizona State vs. Kansas (London) – Noon, FS1

Bowling Green at Iowa State – Noon, ESPNU

Tulane at Kansas State – Noon, ESPN2

Miami (OH) at Cincinnati – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Utah State at Utah – 3:30pm, FOX

Louisiana Tech at Baylor – 4pm, ESPNU

Georgia State at UCF – 7pm, ESPN+

Murray State at Oklahoma State – 7pm, ESPN+

Arkansas State at TCU – 8pm, ESPNU

NIU at Arizona – 10:30pm, TNT/HBO Max

Friday, Oct. 9

Iowa State at BYU – 10:15pm, ESPN

Friday, Oct. 30

Baylor at UCF – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 6

TCU at Arizona – 10:15pm, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 13

Houston at Colorado – 10:15pm, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 20

Iowa State at UCF – 6pm, FS1

Thursday, Nov. 26

TCU at Texas Tech – 8pm, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 27

West Virginia at Utah – 9pm, FOX

Friday, Dec. 4

Big 12 Championship – 8pm, ABC

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES