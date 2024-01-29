search

Big 12 football schedule 2024: Release set for Tuesday, January 30

By Kevin Kelley - January 29, 2024
Big 12 football schedule 2024

Photo: Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The 2024 Big 12 football schedule release is set for Tuesday, January 30, the conference has announced.

The reveal of the 2024 Big 12 football schedule will take place on Tuesday at 11:00am ET / 10:00am CT. The 2024 Big 12 football season will be the first for the league as a 16-team conference following the addition of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah from the Pac-12 coupled with the departure of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC.

The Big 12 will continue to play a nine-game conference football schedule along with three non-conference opponents. Additionally, the league will continue with its division-less format and will send the top two teams in the final standings to the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Listed below are the opponents for each Big 12 team for the 2024 season. The Big 12 has released each team’s opponents through 2030.

2024 Big 12 Football Opponents

Arizona Wildcats

Home: Arizona State, Colorado, Texas Tech, Houston, West Virginia
Away: BYU, Utah, TCU, UCF

Arizona State Sun Devils

Home: BYU, UCF, Kansas, Utah
Away: Arizona, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech

Baylor Bears

Home: BYU, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU
Away: Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Texas Tech, West Virginia

BYU Cougars

Home: Arizona, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State
Away: Arizona State, Baylor, UCF, Utah

Cincinnati Bearcats

Home: Arizona State, TCU, Houston, West Virginia
Away: Colorado, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Iowa State, UCF

Colorado Buffaloes

Home: Baylor, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Utah
Away: Arizona, Kansas, Texas Tech, UCF

Houston Cougars

Home: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Utah
Away: Arizona, BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas, TCU

Iowa State Cyclones

Home: Baylor, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Texas Tech, UCF
Away: Houston, Kansas, Utah, West Virginia

Kansas Jayhawks

Home: Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, TCU
Away: Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Kansas State, West Virginia

Kansas State Wildcats

Home: Arizona State, Cincinnati, Kansas, Oklahoma State
Away: BYU, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, West Virginia

Oklahoma State Cowboys

Home: Arizona State, Texas Tech, Utah, West Virginia
Away: Baylor, BYU, Colorado, Kansas State, TCU

TCU Horned Frogs

Home: Arizona, Texas Tech, Houston, Oklahoma State, UCF
Away: Utah, Baylor, Kansas, Cincinnati

Texas Tech Red Raiders

Home: Arizona State, Baylor, Cincinnati, Colorado, West Virginia
Away: Arizona, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, TCU

UCF Knights

Home: Arizona, BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Utah
Away: Arizona State, Iowa State, TCU, West Virginia

Utah Utes

Home: Arizona, BYU, Iowa State, TCU
Away: Arizona State, Colorado, Houston, Oklahoma State, UCF

West Virginia Mountaineers

Home: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, UCF
Away: Arizona, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech

View Comments (1)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Comment (1)