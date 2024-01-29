Big 12 football schedule 2024: Release set for Tuesday, January 30

The 2024 Big 12 football schedule release is set for Tuesday, January 30, the conference has announced.
The reveal of the 2024 Big 12 football schedule will take place on Tuesday at 11:00am ET / 10:00am CT. The 2024 Big 12 football season will be the first for the league as a 16-team conference following the addition of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah from the Pac-12 coupled with the departure of Oklahoma and Texas to the SEC.
The Big 12 will continue to play a nine-game conference football schedule along with three non-conference opponents. Additionally, the league will continue with its division-less format and will send the top two teams in the final standings to the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.
Listed below are the opponents for each Big 12 team for the 2024 season. The Big 12 has released each team’s opponents through 2030.
2024 Big 12 Football Opponents
Home: Arizona State, Colorado, Texas Tech, Houston, West Virginia
Away: BYU, Utah, TCU, UCF
Home: BYU, UCF, Kansas, Utah
Away: Arizona, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech
Home: BYU, Kansas, Oklahoma State, TCU
Away: Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, Texas Tech, West Virginia
Home: Arizona, Houston, Kansas, Kansas State, Oklahoma State
Away: Arizona State, Baylor, UCF, Utah
Home: Arizona State, TCU, Houston, West Virginia
Away: Colorado, Texas Tech, Kansas State, Iowa State, UCF
Home: Baylor, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Oklahoma State, Utah
Away: Arizona, Kansas, Texas Tech, UCF
Home: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas State, Utah
Away: Arizona, BYU, Cincinnati, Kansas, TCU
Home: Baylor, Cincinnati, Kansas State, Texas Tech, UCF
Away: Houston, Kansas, Utah, West Virginia
Home: Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, TCU
Away: Arizona State, Baylor, BYU, Kansas State, West Virginia
Home: Arizona State, Cincinnati, Kansas, Oklahoma State
Away: BYU, Colorado, Houston, Iowa State, West Virginia
Home: Arizona State, Texas Tech, Utah, West Virginia
Away: Baylor, BYU, Colorado, Kansas State, TCU
Home: Arizona, Texas Tech, Houston, Oklahoma State, UCF
Away: Utah, Baylor, Kansas, Cincinnati
Home: Arizona State, Baylor, Cincinnati, Colorado, West Virginia
Away: Arizona, Iowa State, Oklahoma State, TCU
Home: Arizona, BYU, Cincinnati, Colorado, Utah
Away: Arizona State, Iowa State, TCU, West Virginia
Home: Arizona, BYU, Iowa State, TCU
Away: Arizona State, Colorado, Houston, Oklahoma State, UCF
Home: Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Kansas State, UCF
Away: Arizona, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, Texas Tech
