Big 12 commissioner previews 14-team conference football schedule

The Big 12 has yet to release their football schedule for the 2023 season, but new league commissioner Brett Yormark provided a preview of the format on Tuesday.

The Big 12 currently consists of 10 teams, but that number will swell to 14 for the 2023 and 2024 seasons with the addition of BYU, Cincinnati, Houston, and UCF. The schedule for those seasons will include Oklahoma and Texas, who are slated to being play in the SEC in 2025.

Of course, Oklahoma and Texas could attempt to negotiate an early exit from the Big 12. But the conference is moving forward with the expectation that both schools will remain in the league and fulfill their contractual obligations.

There will continue to be no divisions in the Big 12 moving forward, and each team will play a nine-game conference schedule with three non-conference opponents. Additionally, each Big 12 team will play each other at least one time over the two-year period and traditional rivalries will be “preserved.”

“Excited about what it will look like,” Yormark said during Big 12 women’s basketball media day. “Looking at geography, you know, from a student-athlete perspective and travel, all those principles are part of the decision-making, but we’ll end up in a great place.”

According to the Ames Tribune, the 2023 Big 12 football schedule could be released as early as November, which is typical for the conference. The schedule for the 2022 season was announced on December 1, 2021.

The Big 12 Football Championship Game will continued to be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, through the 2025 season. That extension was announced in August.