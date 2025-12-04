Big 12 Championship Game: 2025 matchup, kickoff time, TV channel, streaming

The Big 12 Championship Game for 2025 is set with the No. 11 BYU Cougars facing the No. 4 Texas Tech Red Raiders. The game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 6 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Texas Tech punched its ticket to the Big 12 Championship Game on Saturday, Nov. 29, with a dominant 49-0 shutout of West Virginia. The victory secured the Red Raiders’ place atop the conference standings as one of just two one-loss teams at 8-1 in league play (11-1 overall), alongside the BYU Cougars.

BYU locked up its own berth the same weekend, cruising past UCF with a 41-7 home win. That result elevated the Cougars to an identical 8-1 conference mark and 11-1 overall record.

For both programs, this marks a historic milestone: Texas Tech and BYU will be making their first-ever appearances in the Big 12 Championship Game.

The two teams are already familiar foes this season. On Nov. 8, Texas Tech hosted BYU in Lubbock and delivered a convincing 29-7 victory. With that win, the Red Raiders now hold a 2-1 edge in the all-time series.

Brett McMurphy of On3 currently projects Texas Tech to win the Big 12 Championship and advance to face the Ole Miss Rebels in the College Football Playoff Quarterfinal at the Allstate Cotton Bowl. McMurphy projects that BYU will play the USC Trojans in the Valero Alamo Bowl.

Big 12 Championship Game: 2025 matchup

Matchup: (11) BYU vs. (4) Texas Tech

Site: AT&T Stadium – Arlington, TX

Date: Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025

Time: Noon ET

TV: ABC

Streaming: WatchESPN

Crew: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Jesse Palmer (analyst), Katie George (reporter), and Kris Budden (reporter)

Tickets: Buy Tickets

