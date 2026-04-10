Big 12 announces weekday game selections for 2026 football season

The Big 12 announced Friday its weekday contests for the 2026 football season, including nine telecasts among its national television partners.
Eight of these games will be played on Fridays, with one Thursday event taking place Thanksgiving day.
The Border Showdown between Kansas and Missouri kicks off the slate of broadcasts on Friday, Sept. 11. Houston visits Texas Tech the following week to finish the September ledger of games. October also offers a pair of games, with Iowa State traveling to BYU on October 9, followed by Baylor at UCF on October 30.
The schedule then ramps up in November with the final five contests. TCU heads to Arizona on Nov. 6, followed by Houston at Colorado on Nov. 13. The final three games take place in a one-week span, starting with Iowa State at UCF on Nov. 20. The Thanksgiving affair takes place in Lubbock, with TCU visiting Texas Tech. West Virginia visits Utah on Nov. 27 to end the group of games.
Specific network selections and kick-off times will be announced later.
2026 Big 12 Football Weekday Selections
Friday, Sept. 11 – Missouri at Kansas
Friday, Sept. 18 – Houston at Texas Tech
Friday, Oct. 9 – Iowa State at BYU
Friday, Oct. 30 – Baylor at UCF
Friday, Nov. 6 – TCU at Arizona
Friday, Nov. 13 – Houston at Colorado
Friday, Nov. 20 – Iowa State at UCF
Thursday, Nov. 26 – TCU at Texas Tech
Friday, Nov. 27 – West Virginia at Utah
TCU-Texas Tech is better off on Black Friday than on Thanksgiving Day.
Thanksgiving Day belongs to NFL.