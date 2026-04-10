Big 12 announces weekday game selections for 2026 football season

The Big 12 announced Friday its weekday contests for the 2026 football season, including nine telecasts among its national television partners.

Eight of these games will be played on Fridays, with one Thursday event taking place Thanksgiving day.

The Border Showdown between Kansas and Missouri kicks off the slate of broadcasts on Friday, Sept. 11. Houston visits Texas Tech the following week to finish the September ledger of games. October also offers a pair of games, with Iowa State traveling to BYU on October 9, followed by Baylor at UCF on October 30.

The schedule then ramps up in November with the final five contests. TCU heads to Arizona on Nov. 6, followed by Houston at Colorado on Nov. 13. The final three games take place in a one-week span, starting with Iowa State at UCF on Nov. 20. The Thanksgiving affair takes place in Lubbock, with TCU visiting Texas Tech. West Virginia visits Utah on Nov. 27 to end the group of games.

Specific network selections and kick-off times will be announced later.

2026 Big 12 Football Weekday Selections

Friday, Sept. 11 – Missouri at Kansas

Friday, Sept. 18 – Houston at Texas Tech

Friday, Oct. 9 – Iowa State at BYU

Friday, Oct. 30 – Baylor at UCF

Friday, Nov. 6 – TCU at Arizona

Friday, Nov. 13 – Houston at Colorado

Friday, Nov. 20 – Iowa State at UCF

Thursday, Nov. 26 – TCU at Texas Tech

Friday, Nov. 27 – West Virginia at Utah

Big 12 Football Schedule