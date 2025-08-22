Bethune-Cookman, Southern to play in 2025 Tampa Bay Football Classic

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and Southern Jaguars will meet in the 2025 Tampa Bay Football Classic, it was officially announced Friday.

Bethune-Cookman and Southern will square off on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla. Raymond James Stadium, the home of the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has a seating capacity of 69,218 and is expandable to 75,000.

“The enthusiasm and energy that the Tampa Bay Football Classic will create a one-of-a-kind atmosphere, celebrated throughout the Tampa Bay Area,” said Michael E. David, founder of the Tampa Bay Football Classic. “We are equally thrilled to introduce our new marching band sport special event property in Band VERZUZ Band. Band VERZUZ Band is the sweet musical science in the precision of the sport of marching band.”

The Tampa Bay Football Classic will also feature halftime performances by the Bethune-Cookman University Marching Wildcats and, tentatively, the Southern University Human Jukebox.

Bethune-Cookman and Southern are both members of the Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The matchup between the two schools this season was previously slated to be played at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, Fla.

“The Tampa Bay Football Classic will be one of the Tampa Bay Area’s most highly-anticipated events, providing opportunities for everyone to enjoy the traditions and excitement surrounding the football game,” said Andre “Lucky” White, Tampa native, and Executive Director of the Tampa Bay Football Classic. “This event brings our communities together to celebrate and share in the culture, sportsmanship, and richness of the Tampa Bay Area and its rich HBCU culture.”

Bethune-Cookman is slated to kickoff the 2025 season on Friday, Aug. 29 on the road against the FIU Panthers. Southern begins its campaign on Saturday (Week Zero) in the annual Cricket MEAC/SWAC Challenge against the North Carolina Central Eagles at Center Parc Stadium in Atlanta, Ga.

