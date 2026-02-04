Bethune-Cookman announces 2026 football schedule

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats have announced their 2026 football schedule, which includes three non-conference home games among 12 games total.

The Wildcats begin the year with an open date on August 29, providing additional preparation ahead of their season opener on September 3 at UCF. The Thursday night contest marks the program’s first meeting with the Knights since B-CU’s transition into the SWAC.

Bethune-Cookman opens its home schedule on September 12 against Stetson, renewing a familiar in-state matchup. The Wildcats remain in Daytona Beach the following week for Homecoming, hosting Virginia-Lynchburg on September 19.

Non-conference play concludes on September 26, when Bethune-Cookman welcomes South Carolina State to Daytona Stadium. The newly revealed game is the second of a home-and-home series that began last season in Orangeburg.

Conference action begins on October 3, with Bethune-Cookman hosting Alabama State. The Wildcats then travel to Alabama A&M on October 10, marking their first SWAC road test of the season.

The team continues its road swing on October 17 at Mississippi Valley State, followed by a return home on October 24 to face Jackson State, one of the most anticipated games on the schedule.

Bethune-Cookman closes October with a trip to Arkansas-Pine Bluff on October 31, then opens November with another road contest at Southern on November 7. The Wildcats return home on November 14 to host Grambling State.

The regular-season concludes with the annual Florida Blue Florida Classic against Florida A&M on November 21 in Orlando, a matchup that once again carries conference implications and regional significance

Below is Bethune-Cookman’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Bethune-Cookman Football Schedule

08/29 – OFF

09/03 – at UCF

09/12 – Stetson

09/19 – Virginia-Lynchburg

09/26 – SC State

10/03 – Alabama State*

10/10 – at Alabama A&M*

10/17 – at Mississippi Valley State*

10/24 – Jackson State*

10/31 – at Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

11/07 – at Southern*

11/14 – Grambling State*

11/21 – Florida A&M*

* SWAC contest.

Bethune-Cookman finished the 2025 season 6-6 overall and 5-3 in SWAC play. The 2026 season will be the fourth for the Wildcats under head coach Raymond Woodie Jr., who has a 22-11 overall record at the school.