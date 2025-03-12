Bethune-Cookman adds two opponents, completes 2025 football schedule

The Bethune-Cookman Wildcats have announced their 2025 football schedule, which includes new contests against FIU and Edwards Waters.

Bethune-Cookman opens the 2025 season on the road against the FIU Panthers on Saturday, Aug. 30, which was previously unannounced. The Wildcats then make two more road trips to face the Miami Hurricanes on Sept. 6 and the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Sept. 13.

The Wildcats open their home schedule at Daytona Stadium in Daytona Beach, Fla., on Sept. 20 against the Edward Waters Tigers, which is their fourth and final non-conference game of the season.

Bethune-Cookman kicks off Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) action on Sept. 27 at home against Alabama A&M. Other SWAC foes slated to visit Daytona Beach include Southern on Oct. 11, Arkansas-Pine Bluff on Oct. 25, and Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 1.

Road SWAC opponents for the Wildcats this fall include Alabama State on Oct. 4, Grambling State on Nov. 8, and Jackson State on Nov. 15. B-CU will close the regular-season against Florida A&M on Nov. 22 in the annual Florida Blue Florida Classic at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla.

Below is Bethune-Cookman’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Bethune-Cookman Football Schedule

08/30 – at FIU

09/06 – at Miami FL

09/13 – at SC State

09/20 – Edward Waters

09/27 – Alabama A&M*

10/04 – at Alabama State*

10/11 – Southern*

10/18 – OFF

10/25 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff*

11/01 – Mississippi Valley State*

11/08 – at Grambling State*

11/15 – at Jackson State*

11/22 – Florida A&M* (in Orlando)

* SWAC contest.

Bethune-Cookman finished the 2024 season 2-10 overall and 2-6 in SWAC play. The 2025 season will be the third for the Wildcats under head coach Raymond Woodie Jr., who has a 5-18 overall record at the school.