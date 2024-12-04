Bayou Classic, NBC Sports announce media rights extension through 2027

The Bayou Classic and NBC Sports have agreed to a three-year media rights extension through the 2027 season, it was announced Wednesday.

The Bayou Classic is an annual college football game between the Grambling State Tigers and the Southern Jaguars. The game is played the Saturday after Thanksgiving at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans, La., and it will be televised live by NBC and Peacock.

“We’re excited to build on our 30-plus year partnership with the Bayou Classic,” said Gary Quinn, VP, Programming & GM, Owned Properties, NBC Sports. “In addition to showcasing the storied Southern-Grambling football rivalry to a national audience, we’re proud to continue to collaborate with the NBCU Academy to provide students with valued professional training and development opportunities.”

Grambling State and Southern first met on the gridiron in 1932. In their most recent matchup on Nov. 3, 2024, Southern defeated Grambling State 24-14 to extend its lead in the overall series to 42-34.

“NBC Sports has been bringing the Bayou Classic tradition of Black college football to a national television audience since 1991,” said Dennis J. Shields, President of the Southern University System. “Thanks to NBC Sports for extending this successful and historic partnership that has spanned 33 years and allowed millions of viewers all over the world to be a part of an outstanding HBCU experience. The value of the NBC Sports collaboration extends beyond the live broadcasts – it highlights the talents of our student-athletes, coaches, and marching bands, provides professional development and networking opportunities for SU and GSU students, and provides tremendous added-value media exposure that expands the footprint of our collective brand.”

Since the matchup became known as the Bayou Classic in 1974, Southern leads the series 27-24.

“I am grateful for NBC Sports’ continued partnership in broadcasting the Bayou Classic,” said Dr. Martin Lemelle, Jr., President of Grambling State University. “For decades, NBC Sports has amplified the rich traditions and legacy of this historic event, providing unparalleled visibility for our university and the larger HBCU community. This extension ensures that we can continue to share the excellence of Grambling State with audiences around the world, inspiring future generations and showcasing the impact of our students, alumni, and programs on a global stage.”

According to the press release, NBC Sports will continue to “…showcase the Battle of the Bands, the celebrated tradition between the Southern and Grambling State marching bands, during the Bayou Classic Halftime Show.”

The 52nd annual Bayou Classic is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025.

