Baylor adds Samford to 2025 football schedule

The Baylor Bears have added the Samford Bulldogs to their 2025 football schedule, it was announced Thursday.

Baylor will host Samford at McLane Stadium in Waco, Texas, on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. The game will mark the third gridiron meeting between the two schools.

Baylor and Samford first met in 2002, with the Bears earning a 50-12 win. The Bears and Bulldogs also met during the 2005 season, with Baylor winning by a score of 48-14.

Samford is a member of the Southern Conference (SoCon) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Bulldogs are entering their 11th season under head coach Chris Hatcher, who has an overall record of 61-50 and three FCS Playoff appearances at the school.

Baylor is scheduled to open the 2025 season on Saturday, Aug. 30 at home in Waco against the Auburn Tigers, which is the first game of a home-and-home series that concludes at Auburn the following season. The Bears are also slated to visit the SMU Mustangs on Sept. 6, 2025.

In Big 12 Conference action in 2025, Baylor is scheduled to host Arizona State, Houston, Kansas State, UCF, and Utah and travel to Arizona, Cincinnati, Oklahoma State, and TCU.

Baylor should be the fourth and final non-conference opponent for Samford in 2025. The Bulldogs have not yet announced their complete non-league slate, but they have previously reported games scheduled against West Georgia at home on Aug. 28, at Austin Peay on Nov. 15, and at Texas A&M on Nov. 22.

