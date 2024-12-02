Austin Peay announces 2025 football schedule

The Austin Peay Governors have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features a game against the Georgia Bulldogs.

Austin Peay opens the 2025 season with back-to-back games on the road. The Governors visit the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Saturday, Aug. 30 before traveling to Athens, Ga., to take on Georgia on Sept. 6.

The Govs open their home slate at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tenn., on Sept. 13 against the Morehead State Eagles. Austin Peay’s fourth and final non-conference game is slated for the second-to-last week of the regular-season at home against the Samford Bulldogs (Nov. 15).

United Athletic Conference (UAC) action for Austin Peay begins on the road on Sept. 20 against Abilene Christian. Other road conference opponents include Eastern Kentucky on Oct. 11, Southern Utah on Nov. 1, and Tarleton State on Nov. 22.

UAC opponents slated to visit Fortera Stadium in 2025 include Utah Tech on Sept. 27, West Georgia on Oct. 4, North Alabama on Oct. 25 (Homecoming), and Central Arkansas on Nov. 8.

Below is Austin Peay’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Austin Peay Football Schedule

08/30 – at Middle Tennessee

09/06 – at Georgia

09/13 – Morehead State

09/20 – at Abilene Christian*

09/27 – Utah Tech*

10/04 – West Georgia*

10/11 – at Eastern Kentucky*

10/18 – OFF

10/25 – North Alabama*

11/01 – at Southern Utah*

11/08 – Central Arkansas*

11/15 – Samford

11/22 – at Tarleton State*

* UAC contest.

Austin Peay finished the 2024 season 4-8 overall and 3-5 in UAC action. The 2025 season will be the first for the Governors under new head coach Jeff Faris.