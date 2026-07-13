Austin Peay adds Davidson, Butler to future football schedules

The Austin Peay Governors have added the Davidson Wildcats and Butler Bulldogs to their future football schedules, FBSchedules.com has learned. Copies of contracts for both games were obtained from Austin Peay State University via a state open records request.

Austin Peay will host Davidson at Fortera Stadium in Clarksville, Tenn., on August 28, 2027. According to the executed contract, the Governors will pay the Wildcats a $160,000 guarantee for the matchup.

The programs first met in 1999 and have played seven times overall. Their most recent meeting came in 2005, when Austin Peay fell 44–6 on the road, giving Davidson a 5–2 advantage in the all‑time series.

Austin Peay has also finalized a home game with Butler, set for August 26, 2028 at Fortera Stadium. Per the contract, the Bulldogs will receive a $185,000 guarantee for participating in the contest.

The Governors and Bulldogs met three straight seasons from 2002–04. Austin Peay won the first two matchups — 40–23 in Indianapolis and 28–7 in Clarksville — before Butler claimed the 2004 meeting back in Indianapolis, 21–14.

Davidson and Butler both compete in the Pioneer Football League, while Austin Peay is a member of the United Athletic Conference, all within the Football Championship Subdivision.

With the addition of Davidson and Butler, Austin Peay now has three non‑conference opponents scheduled for 2027 and four for 2028. In 2027, the Governors will visit Murray State and Auburn; in 2028, they will host Murray State and travel to Indiana and Samford.

Football Schedules