Auburn, Notre Dame schedule football series for 2027, 2028

The Auburn Tigers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish have agreed to a home-and-home football series for the 2027 and 2028 seasons, both schools announced Wednesday. News of the Auburn-Notre Dame series was first reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN earlier this afternoon.
The two-game series will begin with Notre Dame hosting Auburn at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., on Sept. 25, 2027. The series will conclude when the Tigers host the Fighting Irish at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Oct. 28, 2028.
Auburn, a member of the Southeastern Conference (SEC), and Notre Dame, a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent, have never squared off on the gridiron.
The addition of Notre Dame to Auburn’s schedule in 2027 and 2028 satisfies the SEC’s non-conference requirement, which stipulates that each league member must play at least one non-conference opponent from a power conference or Notre Dame each season.
In 2027, Auburn is already scheduled to host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Sept. 11 and the Missouri State Bears on Sept. 18. The following season, the Tigers are slated to host the North Alabama Lions on Sept. 9.
Notre Dame, which has to secure a 12-game schedule each season, is now up to nine games in 2027 and 10 in 2028 with the addition of the Auburn series. The Irish’s 2027 schedule also includes home tilts against Purdue, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, and Navy, with road trips slated against Michigan State, Wake Forest (in Charlotte, NC), Clemson, and Duke.
In 2028, Notre Dame is scheduled to host Texas, Arkansas, Clemson, Boston College, and Miami and travel to Purdue, Virginia Tech, Navy, and Pitt.
Notre Dame to the SEC! South Bend is in the south of something, right?
That would be the ultimate Big Ten diss.
Notre Dame-Auburn is a fun series. Glad to see the first-ever matchup. But this does mean Notre Dame has five road games scheduled for 2028: Purdue, Auburn, Virginia Tech, Navy, and Pitt. Notre Dame’s tv deal with NBC requires them to provide seven games for broadcast, so that leaves no room to play USC. Unless something changes, that historic series will end.
The ACC games from 2026 forward aren’t concrete. The league changes them and hasn’t released anything official in years.
Under the normal rotation, Notre Dame would play at USC in 2028. The Auburn game gives them five road games in 2028, which given their requirement to play seven designated home games in their NBC contract, would seem to indicate that the Notre Dame-USC series is ending.
Looks like Notre Dame is the one who ended it. Surprise surprise. After all that propaganda from ND and national media saying USC is trying to cancel it, ND is the one who does it.
Great pair of games between two schools which have never met before. Looking forward to seeing these two play.
The game in South Bend should be played the Saturday before Thanksgiving.
Anything but continuing USC vs Notre Dame I guess