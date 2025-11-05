Auburn, Notre Dame schedule football series for 2027, 2028

The Auburn Tigers and Notre Dame Fighting Irish have agreed to a home-and-home football series for the 2027 and 2028 seasons, both schools announced Wednesday. News of the Auburn-Notre Dame series was first reported by Pete Thamel of ESPN earlier this afternoon.

The two-game series will begin with Notre Dame hosting Auburn at Notre Dame Stadium in South Bend, Ind., on Sept. 25, 2027. The series will conclude when the Tigers host the Fighting Irish at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala., on Oct. 28, 2028.

Sources: Auburn and Notre Dame have agreed to a home-and-home in 2027 and 2028. The 2027 game is in South Bend and the 2028 game is in Auburn. The schools have never played in football. pic.twitter.com/DM0SlUD8tR — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) November 5, 2025

Auburn and Notre Dame set to square off in a future home-and-home series 🦅 2027 — Notre Dame Stadium

2028 — Jordan-Hare Stadium 🗞️: https://t.co/UqjnERndcQ https://t.co/fxXTVJ3dqs pic.twitter.com/gqUDlOGoTt — Auburn Football (@AuburnFootball) November 5, 2025

Auburn, a member of the Southeastern Conference (SEC), and Notre Dame, a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent, have never squared off on the gridiron.

The addition of Notre Dame to Auburn’s schedule in 2027 and 2028 satisfies the SEC’s non-conference requirement, which stipulates that each league member must play at least one non-conference opponent from a power conference or Notre Dame each season.

In 2027, Auburn is already scheduled to host the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders on Sept. 11 and the Missouri State Bears on Sept. 18. The following season, the Tigers are slated to host the North Alabama Lions on Sept. 9.

Notre Dame, which has to secure a 12-game schedule each season, is now up to nine games in 2027 and 10 in 2028 with the addition of the Auburn series. The Irish’s 2027 schedule also includes home tilts against Purdue, Georgia Tech, Virginia Tech, and Navy, with road trips slated against Michigan State, Wake Forest (in Charlotte, NC), Clemson, and Duke.

In 2028, Notre Dame is scheduled to host Texas, Arkansas, Clemson, Boston College, and Miami and travel to Purdue, Virginia Tech, Navy, and Pitt.

