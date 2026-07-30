Auburn, Missouri State reschedule future football game

Sep 13, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers cornerback Jay Crawford (23) takes a handoff from quarterback Jackson Arnold (11) during the second quarter against the South Alabama Jaguars at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images

The Auburn Tigers and Missouri State Bears have agreed to reschedule their future football game, according to Missouri State’s official athletics website.

Auburn had originally been scheduled to host Missouri State on September 18, 2027, but the matchup was canceled after the Tigers added a home contest against Austin Peay on the same date.

Per Missouri State’s website, the two programs have rescheduled the contest for September 2, 2034, at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. As part of the terms of the original contract, Auburn agreed to make a guarantee payment to Missouri State in the amount of $1.2 million.

The rescheduled 2034 meeting between the Tigers and Bears will mark their first-ever gridiron contest. Auburn currently holds a 20-1-1 record against current members of Conference USA, while Missouri State is winless in 12 contests against current SEC teams.

Auburn is scheduled to open the 2026 season on Saturday, September 5 against the Baylor Bears in the Aflac Kickoff Game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga. The game will be televised by ABC at 3:30pm ET.

Missouri State opens its 2026 campaign on Sept. 5 the road against the Texas A&M Aggies. ESPN will televise the contest at 7:00pm ET / 6:00pm CT.

Football Schedules