Atlanta Falcons to play in 2026 NFL game in Madrid, Spain

The Atlanta Falcons will be one of the participating teams in the 2026 NFL game in Madrid, the league announced Tuesday.

The game will be played at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid, Spain. The venue is the home of the soccer team Real Madrid C.F. and has a seating capacity of 85,000+.

“The passion for the NFL in Spain is at an all‑time high, and welcoming the Atlanta Falcons to Madrid for a regular‑season game is a historic moment for our growing fanbase,” said NFL Country Manager Rafa de los Santos. “I’m sure the Falcons will enjoy competing in such an iconic stadium as the Bernabéu, in one of the world’s great sporting capitals, Madrid, and that fans will once again experience firsthand the intensity, speed, and talent that make the NFL unique.”

The NFL will announce the opponent for the Falcons in Madrid when the complete league schedule is released this spring. The Falcons’ potential non-divisional opponents include the Bears, Bengals, Ravens, and Chiefs.

“We are incredibly proud to be part of an NFL regular season game in Madrid at the iconic Bernabéu,” said Falcons President and CEO Greg Beadles. “Atlanta and Madrid are a fitting match as we will host two of Spain’s group stage matches in the upcoming FIFA World Cup at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. This opportunity reflects the continued global growth of both the NFL and the Atlanta Falcons, and we look forward to deepening our connection with our European community by hosting another sporting contest here at home and returning to Europe for the fourth time in six seasons. On behalf of our entire organization, we are excited to experience Spain’s rich culture and to collaborate with outstanding partners including Real Madrid C.F., the city of Madrid, and the Comunidad de Madrid. The Falcons are honored to play a role in advancing the NFL’s international growth.”

The Atlanta Falcons played their first International game in 2014 at Wembley Stadium in London, England. The Falcons fell to the Detroit Lions in that contest, 22-21.

Overall, the 2026 NFL season will feature a record nine International Games. Details can be found at the link below.

NFL International Games