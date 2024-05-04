Army-Notre Dame football game at Yankee Stadium set for primetime kickoff

The Army Black Knights versus Notre Dame Fighting Irish football game in 2024 will kickoff in primetime on NBC, Notre Dame athletic director Pete Bevacqua has announced.

Speaking to InsideNDSports, the new athletic director of the Fighting Irish revealed that their annual Shamrock Series game on Saturday, Nov. 23 against Army at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y., will take place under the lights.

“You think about where we’re going next year to play that game, Yankee Stadium — 100th anniversary of the Four Horsemen Game, against Army,” Bevacqua. “It’s going to be a primetime game on NBC. It’s going to be a blast.”

Since the Army-Notre Dame is an Irish home contest, NBC has the rights to broadcast the game and it will also be streamed live via Peacock.

The contest was officially announced just two months ago after the matchup was initially reported by Black Knight Nation back in 2021.

The game marks the return of Notre Dame’s Shamrock Series to Yankee Stadium, which celebrates the 100th anniversary of Notre Dame’s 13-7 upset victory over Army on Oct. 18, 1924.

Army and Notre Dame first met on the gridiron on Nov. 1, 1913 at Army’s parade field, The Plain, in West Point, N.Y. The Fighting Irish defeated the Black Knights in that contest, 35-13.

In their most recent matchup in 2016 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, the Fighting Irish defeated the Black Knights 44-6 to extend their lead in the overall series to 39-8-4. Army has not defeated Notre Dame since a 14-2 victory in South Bend in 1958.

Army, which joins the American Athletic Conference this season, opens its 2024 slate on Friday, Aug. 30 at home at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks.

Notre Dame is scheduled to open its 2024 campaign the following day on Saturday, Aug. 31 on the road against the Texas A&M Aggies.

