Notre Dame, Army to play at Yankee Stadium in 2024

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Army Black Knights will play at Yankee Stadium in 2024, both schools announced on Wednesday.

News of the matchup was first reported by Sal Interdonato of Black Knight Nation back in 2021.

Notre Dame and Army will meet at Yankee Stadium in Bronx, N.Y., on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2024. The game will be televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock.

The game will mark the return of Notre Dame’s Shamrock Series to Yankee Stadium, which will celebrate the 100th anniversary of Notre Dame’s 13-7 upset victory over Army on Oct. 18, 1924.

Army and Notre Dame first met on the gridiron on Nov. 1, 1913 at Army’s parade field, The Plain, in West Point, N.Y. The Fighting Irish defeated the Black Knights in that contest, 35-13.

In their most recent matchup in 2016 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, the Fighting Irish defeated the Black Knights 44-6 to extend their lead in the overall series to 39-8-4. Army has not defeated Notre Dame since a 14-2 victory in South Bend in 1958.

Army is scheduled to open the 2024 season on Friday, Aug. 30 at home at Michie Stadium in West Point, N.Y., against the Lehigh Mountain Hawks. The 2024 season will be the first for the Black Knights as members of the American Athletic Conference.

Notre Dame is scheduled to open their season the following day on Saturday, Aug. 31 on the road against the Texas A&M Aggies.

