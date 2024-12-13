Army-Navy Game 2024: Kickoff time, TV channel, streaming

The Army-Navy Game 2024 is set for Saturday, December 14, and it marks the 125th football contest between the Black Knights and Midshipmen.

Army and Navy will square off at Northwest Stadium in Landover, Md., and the game will be televised by CBS at 3:00pm ET and streamed for free on CBSSports.com and the CBS Sports app (no login required). It will also stream via Paramount+.

This will mark the second time that the Army-Navy Game is played in Landover, Md., following the first contest in 2011. Next season, the Army-Navy Game will return to M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, Md., for the first time since 2016 and fifth time overall.

Army comes in to the game having won two consecutive contests, including the American Athletic Conference Championship Game last Friday against Tulane. The Black Knights are 11-1 overall this season and were invited to play in the Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl on Saturday, Dec. 28 against Marshall.

Navy heads into the rivalry game following a 34-20 win on the road against the East Carolina Pirates on Black Friday. The Midshipmen are currently 8-3 overall (6-2 in American Athletic Conference action) and were invited to the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl to face Oklahoma on Friday, Dec. 27.

Army defeated Navy last season, 17-11, in a contest that was played at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Mass., for the first time in the game’s history. The Black Knights have won six of the last eight meetings against the Midshipmen, but the Midshipmen still lead the overall series 62-55-7.

Each season, the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy is awarded to the winner of the series between Army, Navy, and the Air Force Falcons. Earlier this season on Oct. 5, Navy defeated Air Force 34-7, and then Army later recorded a home victory over Air Force, 20-3, on Nov. 2.

Those results mean that the Army-Navy Game winner on Saturday will claim the Commander-in-Chief’s Trophy outright. Navy has won the trophy 16 times, while Army has claimed it the least at 10. Air Force leads with 21 trophies, and the award has been shared five times.

The annual Army-Navy Game also presents both schools with the opportunity to wear new uniforms that pay homage to the men and women who serve our country.

Army will wear a uniform combination that honors the soldiers of the 101st Airborne’s Rendezvous with Destiny at the Bastogne in the Battle of the Bulge.

We will commemorate the 101st Airborne's Rendezvous with Destiny at Bastogne in the Battle of the Bulge on Dec. 14.https://t.co/YKwfvINq5u#GoArmy x #ScreamingEagles pic.twitter.com/FDeoCrNNk4 — Army Football (@ArmyWP_Football) November 18, 2024

Our helmets display the card suit markings used by 101st paratroopers and glider troops to identify their unit affiliations for the jump into Normandy and throughout the European Theater of Operations. They will be randomly assigned throughout the team. →… pic.twitter.com/pE3OA7lM5Z — Army Football (@ArmyWP_Football) November 18, 2024

Navy’s special uniform for this season is a nod to one of its most celebrated squadrons, the Jolly Rogers. The tagline of that squadron is “Fear the Bones.”

The Army-Navy game is the final FBS regular-season game in 2024. However, it will not be the only contest played on Saturday due to expansion of the College Football Playoff to 12-teams.

Due to that change, the start of the College Football Bowl Schedule this season was moved up one week to Saturday, Dec. 14. The Army-Navy Game will be sandwiched in-between the Celebration Bowl, which kicks at noon ET on ABC, and the IS4S Salute to Veterans Bowl, which concludes the day at 9:00pm ET on ESPN.

Army West Point Black Knights

Navy Midshipmen