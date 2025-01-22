Arkansas State, Missouri State schedule football series for 2027, 2028

The Arkansas State Red Wolves and Missouri State Bears have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2027 and 2028 seasons, it was announced Wednesday.

In the first game of the series, Arkansas State will travel to face Missouri State at Robert W. Plaster Stadium in Springfield, Mo., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2027. The series will conclude the following season with the Red Wolves hosting the Bears at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Ark., on Saturday, Sept. 16, 2028.

Arkansas State and Missouri State first met on the gridiron in 1991 and have played a total of four contests. In their most recent matchup in 2015, the Red Wolves defeated the Bears, 70-7, to extend their advantage in the overall series to 3-1.

With the addition of Missouri State, Arkansas State now three non-conference opponents set for its schedule in 2027. The Red Wolves are slated to open the season on the road against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets on Sept. 4 before hosting the Memphis Tigers on Sept. 11.

Arkansas State was previously scheduled to visit Texas A&M during the 2025 season, but the game was not played and was rumored to be moving to the 2027 season. The game was later canceled, according to a copy of the termination agreement we obtained from Texas A&M.

In 2028, Arkansas State also has a scheduled road tilt against Memphis on Sept. 23.

Missouri State completed its final season as a member of the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) in 2024. The Bears are moving up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and will begin competing in Conference USA this fall.

Arkansas State is the third announced non-conference opponent for Missouri State in 2027. The Bears are set to open the season with consecutive road contests at the Auburn Tigers on Sept. 4 and the Cincinnati Bearcats on Sept. 11.

