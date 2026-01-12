Arkansas State adds Central Arkansas to 2027 football schedule

The Arkansas State Red Wolves have added the Central Arkansas Bears to their 2027 football schedule, according to a report by AStateNation.

Per the report, Arkansas State will host Central Arkansas at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro, Ark., on Saturday, Sept. 4, 2027. The Red Wolves will pay the Bears a $350,000 guarantee for the contest.

Arkansas State adds Central Arkansas to its 2027 schedule. Red Wolves and Bears will play Sept. 4, 2027 in Jonesboro. UCA receives $350k payday. — AStateNation (@AStateNation) January 5, 2026

Arkansas State and Central Arkansas first met on the gridiron in 1916 and have squared off 28 times. Their most recent meeting came in 2024, when the Red Wolves edged the Bears 34–31 in Jonesboro, a result that evened the all‑time series at 13‑13‑2.

With Central Arkansas now added to the slate, Arkansas State has tentatively completed its 2027 non‑conference schedule. The Red Wolves are set to open the season against the Bears before hosting the Memphis Tigers on Sept. 11, followed by back‑to‑back road trips to face the Virginia Cavaliers on Sept. 18 and the Missouri State Bears on Sept. 25.

Arkansas State becomes the fourth confirmed non‑conference opponent for Central Arkansas in 2027. The Bears are scheduled to open at home against the UT Martin Skyhawks on Aug. 26 and will also host the Southeast Missouri Redhawks on Sept. 11 and the Northwestern State Demons on Sept. 18.

Football Schedules