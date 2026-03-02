Arkansas-Pine Bluff announces 2026 football schedule

The Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions have announced their 2026 football schedule, which features two neutral site contests and four home games.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff opens the 2026 season on August 29 with a newly revealed neutral‑site matchup against Morehouse in Little Rock, Ark., giving UAPB an early showcase at War Memorial Stadium before heading into one of its toughest tests of the year—a Thursday, September 3 trip to Missouri for a nationally prominent SEC road game.

The Golden Lions return to a neutral stage on September 12, meeting Alcorn State at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium in Memphis, Tenn., which will mark their SWAC opener.

UAPB then plays its first on‑campus game of the year on September 19, hosting Central State at Simmons Bank Field in Pine Bluff, Ark., which was also previously unannounced. A bye week on September 26 provides a natural reset before the start of conference play.

Arkansas-Pine Bluff opens its SWAC road schedule on October 3 at Southern, and then it enjoys a second open date on October 10. The team returns home on October 17 to face Alabama State, then travels to Tallahassee on October 24 for a matchup with Florida A&M.

The Golden Lions close October at home against Bethune‑Cookman on Halloween weekend before beginning a November slate heavy with divisional implications. UAPB visits Grambling State on November 7, hosts Prairie View A&M on November 14 in its home finale, and concludes the regular season on November 21 at Texas Southern in Houston.

Below is Arkansas-Pine Bluff’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Arkansas-Pine Bluff Football Schedule

08/29 – Morehouse (in Little Rock)

09/03 – at Missouri

09/12 – Alcorn State* (in Memphis)

09/19 – Central State

09/26 – OFF

10/03 – at Southern*

10/10 – OFF

10/17 – Alabama State*

10/24 – at Florida A&M*

10/31 – Bethune-Cookman*

11/07 – at Grambling State*

11/14 – Prairie View A&M*

11/21 – at Texas Southern*

* SWAC contest.

UAPB finished the 2025 season 4-8 overall and 2-6 in SWAC play. The season was the third for the Golden Lions under head coach Alonzo Hampton, who is now 9-26 overall at the school.