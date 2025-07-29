Arkansas cancels 2026 game with Charleston Southern, schedules North Alabama

The Arkansas Razorbacks have canceled their 2026 game with the Charleston Southern Buccaneers and replaced it with a contest against the North Alabama Lions, it was reported Tuesday. WholeHogSports reported the changes.

The North Alabama at Arkansas game is slated, per the contract, for Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. Neither side has officially announced the game.

North Alabama is a member of the UAC (United Athletic Conference) in the FCS (Football Championship Subdivision). The Razorbacks and Lions have never played on the gridiron. North Alabama is in its eighth season at the Division 1 level after moving up from Division 2. North Alabama played for the 2017 Division 2 national title, falling to Northwest Missouri State, 29-3.

The 2026 Arkansas non-SEC slate remains full. Arkansas will play at Utah on Sept. 12 while hosting Memphis on Sept. 19 and Tulsa on Nov. 21. North Alabama’s previously-slated Sept. 5 date at Georgia Southern will need to be relocated, while its Sept. 12 game at Southeastern Louisiana remains as scheduled.

