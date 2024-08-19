Arkansas adds FCS opponent to 2025 football schedule

The Arkansas Razorbacks have added the Alabama A&M Bulldogs to their 2025 football schedule, according to a report by Whole Hog Sports.

Arkansas will host Alabama A&M at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium in Fayetteville, Ark., on Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025. The game will be the season-opener and will also mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Alabama A&M competes in the Southwestern Athletic Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Bulldogs are entering their seventh season under the guidance of head coach Connell Maynor, who has tallied an overall record of 34-26 at the school.

Arkansas was previously scheduled to open the 2025 season at home against the Missouri State Bears, but that game has been canceled per Whole Hog Sports. Missouri State, currently an FCS member, is moving up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and will begin play in Conference USA next season.

In other non-conference action in 2025, Arkansas will host the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Sept. 6 and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish on Sept. 27. In between those two contests, the Razorbacks will travel to face the Memphis Tigers on Sept. 20.

Arkansas’ SEC opponents in 2025 will be the same as 2024, but with the locations swapped. The Razorbacks will host Auburn, Mississippi State, Missouri, and Texas A&M and will visit LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, and Texas.

Arkansas is the first known non-conference opponent for Alabama A&M in 2025.

Football Schedules