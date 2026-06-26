Arizona State adds Idaho State to 2032 football schedule

The Arizona State Sun Devils have added the Idaho State Bengals to their 2032 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with Arizona State University was obtained from Idaho State University via a state public information request.

Arizona State will host Idaho State at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe, Ariz., on Saturday, September 4, 2032. The Sun Devils will pay the Bengals a $600,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

The 2032 Arizona State-Idaho State contest will mark only the second meeting between the two schools on the gridiron. In their first matchup in 2009, the Sun Devils defeated the Bengals in Tempe, 50-3.

Idaho State is a member of the Big Sky Conference in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Bengals finished the 2025 season 6-6 overall and 5-3 in conference play.

Idaho State is the second scheduled non-conference opponent for Arizona State for the 2032 season. The Sun Devils are also scheduled to host Stanford that year on Sept 11.

Arizona State is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for Idaho State in 2032.

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