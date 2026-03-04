Arizona Cardinals, Carolina Panthers to meet in 2026 NFL/Hall of Fame Game

The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers will meet in the 2026 NFL/Hall of Fame Game, the NFL has announced.

The preseason game will be played at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on Thursday, August 6, 2026. The game will kickoff at 8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT and will be nationally televised by NBC and streamed via Peacock.

Arizona will be designated as the home team for the contest, while Carolina will be the visiting side.

“Both of these teams are eager to come to Canton to open their season and to celebrate members of the Class of 2026 who meant so much to their organizations,” said Jim Porter, president & CEO of the Hall of Fame.

The Arizona Cardinals and Carolina Panthers first met in 1995 and have faced off 22 times in the regular season, most recently in 2025 when Arizona earned a 27-22 victory. Carolina still holds the overall edge in the series, 15-7.

Both teams enter the upcoming season with first‑time head coaches. Mike LaFleur takes over in Arizona, while Dave Canales steps in as Carolina’s new leader.

This year’s matchup marks the Cardinals’ sixth appearance in the Hall of Fame Game (previous trips in 1962, 1974, 1986, 2012, and 2017) and the Panthers’ second (1995). Arizona holds a 1‑3‑1 record in the showcase, while Carolina won its lone appearance.

The complete 2026 NFL Preseason Schedule will likely be released in early-to-mid May in conjunction with the release of the regular-season NFL Schedule.

Below is the complete schedule for the 2026 Pro Football Hall of Fame Enshrinement Week presented by Novartis:

Aug. 6: Hall of Fame Game presented by Novartis (Cardinals vs. Panthers)

Aug. 7: Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner presented by Haggar

Aug. 8: Grand Parade presented by Certified Angus Beef

Aug. 8: Enshrinement of the Class of 2026

Aug. 9: Class of 2026 Unscripted & Tailgate presented by Employers Health

Aug. 9: Concert for Legends featuring Lainey Wilson

