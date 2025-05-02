Appalachian State to host Western Carolina in 2028

The Appalachian State Mountaineers have added the Western Carolina Catamounts to their 2028 football schedule, it was announced Friday.

Appalachian State will host Western Carolina at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2028. The game will mark the 79th overall meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

App State and WCU, which are separated by less than 140 miles, first squared off in 1933 and played each season from 1932 through 1941 and then 1946 through 2013. In their last matchup in 2013, the Mountaineers defeated the Catamounts in Boone, 48-27, and currently lead the overall series 59-18-1.

App State moved up to the Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) and the Sun Belt Conference in 2014, while Western Carolina remains a member of the Southern Conference (SoCon) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Western Carolina is the fourth non-conference opponent for Appalachian State’s football schedule in 2028. Two weeks after hosting WCU, the Mountaineers are scheduled to host the Charlotte 49ers in Boone.

The following week, App State travels to take on the Charlotte 49ers on Sept. 16 before returning to Boone to host the NC State Wolfpack on Sept. 30, which will close out the non-conference portion of its schedule.

Appalachian State is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for Western Carolina for the 2028 season.

FOOTBALL SCHEDULES

Future Appalachian State Football Schedules

Future Western Carolina Football Schedules