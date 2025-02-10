App State-Charlotte 2025 season opener in Charlotte moved to Friday

The 2025 Duke’s Mayo Classic, which matches the Appalachian State Mountaineers and Charlotte 49ers, has been rescheduled for Friday, both schools have announced.

Appalachian State and Charlotte will square off at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Friday, Aug. 29, 2025. The kickoff time and television designation will be announced this spring.

🚨 𝗦𝗰𝗵𝗲𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲 𝗨𝗽𝗱𝗮𝘁𝗲 🚨 App State’s season opener vs. Charlotte has moved to Friday, Aug. 29. Kickoff and TV network from Bank of America Stadium will be announced later. 📰 https://t.co/DmWlDUs2NB#GoApp #BeatUNCC pic.twitter.com/lvV1504Sod — App State Football (@AppState_FB) February 10, 2025

𝗙𝗿𝗶𝗱𝗮𝘆 Night Lights 💡‼️ The 2025 season will kick off on Friday, Aug. 29 at 𝐁𝐚𝐧𝐤 𝐨𝐟 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐮𝐦 vs. App State 🤙 🔗 » https://t.co/ncKQG0q568#GoldStandard ⛏️ pic.twitter.com/RC6JAQEWzP — Charlotte Football (@CharlotteFTBL) February 10, 2025

Appalachian State and Charlotte have met three times on the gridiron with the Mountaineers holding a 3-0 lead in the series.

Following the season-opener against Charlotte, Appalachian State is scheduled to open its home slate at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 6 against the Lindenwood Lions. In other non-conference action, the Mountaineers will visit the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 27 and host the Oregon State Beavers on Oct. 4.

Although the Sun Belt Conference has not yet released dates for conference games in 2025, the Mountaineers do know who they will face. Home opponents include Arkansas State, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, and Marshall, while the Mountaineers will visit Georgia State, James Madison, Old Dominion, and Southern Miss.

Like App State, Charlotte will open its home schedule in Week 2 when it hosts the North Carolina Tar Heels on Saturday, Sept. 6 at Jerry Richardson Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The 49ers host the Monmouth Hawks the following week on Sept. 13 and will later visit the Georgia Bulldogs on Nov. 22.

In American Athletic Conference action this fall, Charlotte is slated to host North Texas, Rice, Temple, and UTSA and travel to Army, East Carolina, Tulane, and USF.

