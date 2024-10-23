App State adds Oregon State, Lindenwood to future football schedules

The Appalachian State Mountaineers have added games against the Oregon State Beavers and Lindenwood Lions to their future football schedules, the school announced Wednesday.

Appalachian State and Oregon State will play a home-and-home series, which will begin with the Mountaineers hosting the Beavers at Kidd Brewer Stadium in Boone, N.C., on Oct. 4, 2025. Seven seasons later on Sept. 25, 2032, App State will travel for the return game at Reser Stadium in Corvallis, Ore.

The 2025 contest at Kidd Brewer Stadium will mark the first gridiron meeting between the Mountaineers and Beavers.

Oregon State, along with Washington State, are the only two remaining members of the Pac-12 Conference. Next season, both schools will essentially play as Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independents.

With the addition of the App State game, Oregon State now has eight opponents set for its schedule in 2025. The Beavers are slated to host California (Aug. 30), Fresno State (Sept. 6), Houston (Sept. 27), and Wake Forest (date TBD) and travel to Texas Tech (Sept. 13), Oregon (Sept. 20), Appalachian State (Oct. 4), and Washington State (date TBD).

Appalachian State has also added a contest against the Lindenwood Lions for the 2025 season, with the game set for Sept. 6 in Boone, N.C. Lindenwood competes in the Big South-OVC Football Association in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

With those two additions, App State has now completed its non-conference schedule for the 2025 season. The Mountaineers are slated to open the season on Thursday, Aug. 28 against the Charlotte 49ers in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. App State will also visit the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 27.

Appalachian State was previously scheduled to host the Toledo Rockets on Sept. 20 next season. However, that game has been rescheduled and will now be played on Sept. 28, 2030, the school announced today. The game was rescheduled as part of a series of moves in order for App State to host Oregon State and for Toledo to play at Washington State next season.

