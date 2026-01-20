AP Top 25: Final rankings released for 2025 college football season

The AP Top 25 final rankings have been released following the conclusion of the 2025 college football season.

On Monday night, the Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Miami Hurricanes 27-21 to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. The Hoosiers finished their championship season 16-0 and claimed their first title in the history of their program.

Indiana tops the final rankings with runner-up Miami (13-3) in second place. The Hurricanes are followed by the Ole Miss Rebels (13-2) in third, Oregon Ducks (13-2) in fourth, and Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2) in fifth.

Rounding out the final AP Top 10 are (6) Georgia, (7) Texas Tech, (8) Texas A&M, (9) Alabama, and (10) Notre Dame.

The SEC led all conferences with four teams in the final Top 10 and in the number of teams in the overall Top 25 with seven. Below is the breakdown by conference:

Check out the complete AP Top 25 final rankings below for the 2025 college football season:

AP Top 25: Final rankings

1. Indiana (66)

2. Miami

3. Ole Miss

4. Oregon

5. Ohio State

6. Georgia

7. Texas Tech

8. Texas A&M

9. Alabama

10. Notre Dame

11. BYU

12. Texas

13. Oklahoma

14. Utah

15. Vanderbilt

16. Virginia

17. Iowa

18. Tulane

19. James Madison

20. USC

21. Michigan

22. Houston

23. Navy

24. North Texas

25. TCU