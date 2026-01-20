AP Top 25: Final rankings released for 2025 college football season

The AP Top 25 final rankings have been released following the conclusion of the 2025 college football season.
On Monday night, the Indiana Hoosiers defeated the Miami Hurricanes 27-21 to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. The Hoosiers finished their championship season 16-0 and claimed their first title in the history of their program.
Indiana tops the final rankings with runner-up Miami (13-3) in second place. The Hurricanes are followed by the Ole Miss Rebels (13-2) in third, Oregon Ducks (13-2) in fourth, and Ohio State Buckeyes (12-2) in fifth.
Rounding out the final AP Top 10 are (6) Georgia, (7) Texas Tech, (8) Texas A&M, (9) Alabama, and (10) Notre Dame.
The SEC led all conferences with four teams in the final Top 10 and in the number of teams in the overall Top 25 with seven. Below is the breakdown by conference:
- SEC – 7
- Big Ten – 6
- Big 12 – 5
- American – 3
- ACC – 2
- Sun Belt – 1
- Independents – 1
Check out the complete AP Top 25 final rankings below for the 2025 college football season:
AP Top 25: Final rankings
1. Indiana (66)
2. Miami
3. Ole Miss
4. Oregon
5. Ohio State
6. Georgia
7. Texas Tech
8. Texas A&M
9. Alabama
10. Notre Dame
11. BYU
12. Texas
13. Oklahoma
14. Utah
15. Vanderbilt
16. Virginia
17. Iowa
18. Tulane
19. James Madison
20. USC
21. Michigan
22. Houston
23. Navy
24. North Texas
25. TCU
More American Teams in the poll than ACC teams. Wow
Hopefully ACC will become an improve conference now that Miami is this year’s runner up.
And yet the ACC team that went 10-2 with losses to unranked teams and didn´t make its conference championship gets in over the 11-1 Big 12 team that made its conference championship whose only loss was to the other team in the championship game. Make it make sense.
Michigan will make CFP in 2026.
We should discard the AP poll because it creates bias that influence the selection committees.
Not a bad idea.
Alabama and Notre Dame in the top ten is an absolute joke. Alabama has four losses none of which are good and Notre Dame should not benefit from refusing to play in a bowl game. I can´t wait to beat them next year and see the look on their faces LOL.