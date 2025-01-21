AP Top 25: Final rankings released for 2024 college football season

The AP Top 25 final rankings have been released following the conclusion of the 2024 college football season.

On Monday night, the Ohio State Buckeyes defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish 34-23 to win the College Football Playoff National Championship. The Buckeyes finished their championship season 14-2 and claimed their first title under head coach Ryan Day.

Ohio State tops the final rankings with runner-up Notre Dame in second place. They are followed by the Oregon Ducks in third, Texas Longhorns in fourth, and Penn State Nittany Lions in fifth.

Rounding out the final AP Top 10 are (6) Georgia, (7) Arizona State, (8) Boise State, (9) Tennessee, and (10) Indiana.

The Big Ten led all conferences with four teams in the final Top 10, but the SEC led in number of teams in the overall Top 25 with six. Below is the breakdown by conference:

SEC – 7

– 7 Big Ten – 5

– 5 Big 12 – 4

– 4 ACC – 4

– 4 AAC – 2

– 2 Mountain West – 2

– 2 Independents – 1

Check out the complete AP Top 25 final rankings below for the 2024 college football season:

AP Top 25: Final rankings

1. Ohio State

2. Notre Dame

3. Oregon

4. Texas

5. Penn State

6. Georgia

7. Arizona State

8. Boise State

9. Tennessee

10. Indiana

11. Ole Miss

12. SMU

13. BYU

14. Clemson

15. Iowa State

16. Illinois

17. Alabama

18. Miami

19. South Carolina

20. Syracuse

21. Army

22. Missouri

23. UNLV

24. Memphis

25. Colorado