AP Poll released following 2025 conference championship weekend

The AP Poll has been released following 2025 conference championship weekend, and the Indiana Hoosiers are the new the top-ranked team.

Indiana (13-0) claimed the top spot in the AP Poll following its 13-10 victory over Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game. Ohio State (12-1) dropped one spot to No. 2 following the loss.

Georgia (12-1) held on to the No. 3 spot in the AP Poll following its 28-7 win over then No. 10 Alabama in the SEC Championship Game. Alabama dropped one spot to No. 11 as a result of the loss.

Other teams moving up in the Top 10 of the AP Poll include Texas Tech, up one spot to No. 4 after defeating BYU in the Big 12 Championship Game, and Miami, who moved up two spots due to Alabama and BYU dropping.

The AP Top 10 is now Indiana (1), Ohio State (2), Georgia (3), Texas Tech (4), Oregon (5), Ole Miss (6), Texas A&M (7), Oklahoma (8), Notre Dame (9), and Miami (10).

The second-edition of the 12-team College Football Playoff is set to be revealed beginning at 12:00pm ET today on ESPN. If the CFP rankings mirror the AP Poll, the top four playoff seeds would be Indiana, Ohio State, Georgia, and Texas Tech, and each of those teams would receive a first round bye.

Below are the college football rankings for Week 16 of the 2025 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 16

1. Indiana (66)

2. Georgia

3. Ohio State

4. Texas Tech

5. Oregon

6. Ole Miss

7. Texas A&M

8. Oklahoma

9. Notre Dame

10. Miami

11. Alabama

12. BYU

13. Vanderbilt

14. Texas

15. Utah

16. USC

17. Tulane

18. Michigan

19. James Madison

20. Virginia

21. Arizona

22. Navy

23. North Texas

24. Georgia Tech

25. Missouri