AP Poll released following 2024 conference championship weekend

The AP Poll has been released following conference championship weekend, and the Georgia Bulldogs have moved into second place in the latest rankings.

Georgia (12-1) moved up three spots in the AP Poll following its 22-19 overtime win over then No. 2 Texas in the SEC Championship Game. Texas dropped two spots to No. 4 as a result of the loss.

In the Big Ten Championship Game, Oregon held off Penn State for a 45-37 victory to claim the title in its first season in the league. Oregon remains the top-ranked team in the country, while Penn State dropped two spots down to No. 5.

Clemson, previously ranked 18th, moved up five spots to No. 13 after defeating then No. 8 SMU in overtime in the ACC Championship Game, 34-31. SMU fell to Np. 12 in the AP Poll, one spot behind Alabama.

Other teams moving up in the Top 10 of the AP Poll include Boise State, up two spots to No. 8 after defeating UNLV in the Mountain West Championship Game, and Arizona State, up two spots after its win over Iowa State in the Big 12 Championship Game.

The AP Top 10 is now Oregon (1), Georgia (2), Notre Dame (3), Texas (4), Penn State (5), Ohio State (6), Tennessee (7), Boise State (8), Indiana (9), and Arizona State (10).

The inaugural 12-team College Football Playoff Bracket is set to be revealed beginning at 12:00pm ET today on ESPN. If the CFP rankings mirror the AP Poll, the top four playoff seeds would be Oregon, Georgia, Notre Dame, and Boise State, and each of those teams would receive a first round bye.

Below are the college football rankings for Week 16 of the 2024 season (first-place votes in parentheses):

AP Poll – Week 16

1. Oregon (62)

2. Georgia

3. Notre Dame

4. Texas

5. Penn State

6. Ohio State

7. Tennessee

8. Boise State

9. Indiana

10. Arizona State

11. Alabama

12. SMU

13. Clemson

14. South Carolina

15. Miami

16. Ole Miss

17. BYU

18. Iowa State

19. Army

20. Colorado

21. Illinois

22. Syracuse

23. Missouri

24. UNLV

25. Memphis

Others receiving votes: Texas A&M 75, Louisville 37, Duke 29, Kansas State 9, Marshall 8, LSU 8, Florida 5, Tulane 2, Baylor 2, Ohio 2, Louisiana 1

Dropped from rankings: Tulane 18, Texas A&M 20