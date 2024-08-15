American football schedule format, opponents set for 2025 season

The American Athletic Conference football schedule format and opponents have been set for the 2025 season, the conference announced on Thursday.

The 2025 season will be the second for the American in its current 14-team configuration following the loss of SMU and addition of Army. The complete American roster includes Army, Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Navy, North Texas, Rice, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, UAB, USF, and UTSA.

Each American team will again play an eight-game conference schedule with four non-conference opponents. Additionally, all 14 American teams will continue to compete in one division and the top two teams in the final regular-season standings will advance to the American Football Championship Game.

The scheduling format fulfills a number of objectives set by the conference. There are no matchups played at the same site from 2024 to 2025. Each team will play at least one road game in the Eastern and Central time zones, and each team will have played at least one road game in Texas in a two-year span.

Listed below is the list of opponents for each American team for the 2025 season. The complete American football schedule for 2025 will be announced in February.

2025 American Football Opponents

ARMY BLACK KNIGHTS

Home: Charlotte, North Texas, Temple, Tulsa

Away: UAB, East Carolina, UTSA, Tulane

CHARLOTTE 49ERS

Home: North Texas, Rice, Temple, UTSA

Away: Army, East Carolina, South Florida, Tulane

EAST CAROLINA PIRATES

Home: Army, Charlotte, Memphis, Tulsa

Away: Florida Atlantic, Temple, UTSA, Tulane

FLORIDA ATLANTIC OWLS

Home: UAB, East Carolina, Memphis, Tulsa

Away: Navy, Rice, South Florida, Tulane

MEMPHIS TIGERS

Home: Navy, South Florida, Tulane, Tulsa

Away: UAB, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Rice

NAVY MIDSHIPMEN

Home: UAB, Florida Atlantic, Rice, South Florida

Away: Memphis, North Texas, Temple, Tulsa

NORTH TEXAS MEAN GREEN

Home: Navy, South Florida, Temple, UTSA

Away: UAB, Army, Charlotte, Rice

RICE OWLS

Home: UAB, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, North Texas

Away: Charlotte, Navy, South Florida, UTSA

TEMPLE OWLS

Home: East Carolina, Navy, UTSA, Tulane

Away: Army, Charlotte, North Texas, Tulsa

TULANE GREEN WAVE

Home: Army, Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic

Away: Memphis, Temple, UTSA, Tulsa

TULSA GOLDEN HURRICANE

Home: UAB, Navy, Temple, Tulane

Away: Army, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis

UAB BLAZERS

Home: Army, Memphis, North Texas, South Florida

Away: Florida Atlantic, Navy, Rice Tulsa

USF BULLS

Home: Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Rice, UTSA

Away: UAB, Memphis, Navy, North Texas

UTSA ROADRUNNERS

Home: Army, East Carolina, Rice, Tulane

Away: Charlotte, North Texas, South Florida, Temple