American football schedule format, opponents set for 2025 season

The American Athletic Conference football schedule format and opponents have been set for the 2025 season, the conference announced on Thursday.
The 2025 season will be the second for the American in its current 14-team configuration following the loss of SMU and addition of Army. The complete American roster includes Army, Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, Navy, North Texas, Rice, Temple, Tulane, Tulsa, UAB, USF, and UTSA.
Each American team will again play an eight-game conference schedule with four non-conference opponents. Additionally, all 14 American teams will continue to compete in one division and the top two teams in the final regular-season standings will advance to the American Football Championship Game.
The scheduling format fulfills a number of objectives set by the conference. There are no matchups played at the same site from 2024 to 2025. Each team will play at least one road game in the Eastern and Central time zones, and each team will have played at least one road game in Texas in a two-year span.
Listed below is the list of opponents for each American team for the 2025 season. The complete American football schedule for 2025 will be announced in February.
2025 American Football Opponents
Home: Charlotte, North Texas, Temple, Tulsa
Away: UAB, East Carolina, UTSA, Tulane
Home: North Texas, Rice, Temple, UTSA
Away: Army, East Carolina, South Florida, Tulane
Home: Army, Charlotte, Memphis, Tulsa
Away: Florida Atlantic, Temple, UTSA, Tulane
Home: UAB, East Carolina, Memphis, Tulsa
Away: Navy, Rice, South Florida, Tulane
Home: Navy, South Florida, Tulane, Tulsa
Away: UAB, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Rice
Home: UAB, Florida Atlantic, Rice, South Florida
Away: Memphis, North Texas, Temple, Tulsa
Home: Navy, South Florida, Temple, UTSA
Away: UAB, Army, Charlotte, Rice
Home: UAB, Florida Atlantic, Memphis, North Texas
Away: Charlotte, Navy, South Florida, UTSA
Home: East Carolina, Navy, UTSA, Tulane
Away: Army, Charlotte, North Texas, Tulsa
Home: Army, Charlotte, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic
Away: Memphis, Temple, UTSA, Tulsa
Home: UAB, Navy, Temple, Tulane
Away: Army, East Carolina, Florida Atlantic, Memphis
Home: Army, Memphis, North Texas, South Florida
Away: Florida Atlantic, Navy, Rice Tulsa
Home: Charlotte, Florida Atlantic, Rice, UTSA
Away: UAB, Memphis, Navy, North Texas
Home: Army, East Carolina, Rice, Tulane
Away: Charlotte, North Texas, South Florida, Temple
And to nip it in the bud, remember Army v. Navy is considered a non-conference game so they essentially play a 9th conference game that doesn’t “count”. Now if a miracle happens and both end up #1 and #2 in the conference, they’d get to play two weeks in a row. First for the American championship, and then The Game the next week.
It won’t happen… but it’s fun to consider.
Only Navy plays all three Owls.