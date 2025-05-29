American football schedule: 2025 Early season kickoff times, TV set

The American football schedule 2025 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which includes 39 games in the first three weeks.

The schedule kicks off Thursday, Aug. 28 with three American teams in action, beginning with the South Florida Bulls hosting the Boise State Broncos at 5:30pm ET on ESPN. Later, the East Carolina Pirates visit the NC State Wolfpack (7:00pm ET, ACCN) and the UAB Blazers host the Alabama State Hornets (8:30pm ET, ESPN+).

Two American teams hit the gridiron on Friday, Aug. 29, beginning at 6:00pm ET on CBS Sports Network with the Army Black Knights hosting the Tarleton State Texans. Then the Charlotte 49ers face the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., with the kickoff set for 7:00pm ET on ESPNU.

The remaining nine American teams are scheduled to begin their 2025 seasons on Saturday, Aug. 30. The lineup is highlighted by the Tulane Green Wave hosting the Northwestern Wildcats at noon ET on ESPNU and the UTSA Roadrunners traveling to play the Texas A&M Aggies at 7:00pm ET on ESPN.

The 2025 American Football Championship is set for Friday, Dec. 5 and it will be televised by ABC at 8:00pm ET.

Listed below are the American games that have been selected for television as of May 29, which includes several additional contests from Sept. 18 through Dec. 13. The remaining American controlled games will be announced 6-12 days prior to the date of the game.

*All times Eastern.

Thursday, Aug. 28

Boise State at USF – 5:30pm, ESPN

East Carolina at NC State – 7pm, ACCN

Alabama State at UAB – 8:30pm, ESPN+

Friday, Aug. 29

Tarleton State at Army – 6pm, CBSSN

Appalachian State vs. Charlotte – 7pm, ESPNU

Saturday, Aug. 30

Florida Atlantic at Maryland – 12pm, BTN

VMI at Navy – 12pm, CBSSN

Northwestern at Tulane – 12pm, ESPNU

Temple at Massachusetts – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Chattanooga at Memphis – 4:30pm, ESPN+

UTSA at Texas A&M – 7pm, ESPN

Lamar at North Texas – 8pm, ESPN+

Rice at Louisiana – 8pm, ESPN+

Abilene Christian at Tulsa – 8pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 6

Howard at Temple – 2pm, ESPN+

UAB at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN

North Texas at Western Michigan – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Texas State at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+

USF at Florida – 4:15pm, SECN

Campbell at East Carolina – 6pm, ESPN+

Florida A&M at Florida Atlantic – 6pm, ESPN+

Army at Kansas State – 7pm, ESPN

North Carolina at Charlotte – 7pm, ESPN+

Memphis at Georgia State – 7pm, ESPN+

Houston at Rice – 7pm, ESPN+

Tulane at South Alabama – 7pm, ESPN+

Tulsa at New Mexico State – 9pm, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 13

Memphis at Troy – 12pm, ESPNU

Oklahoma at Temple – 12pm, ESPN2

Washington State at North Texas – 3:30pm, ESPNU

UIW at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+

USF at Miami (Fla.) – 4:30pm, CW

Monmouth at Charlotte – 6pm, ESPN+

Florida Atlantic at FIU – 6pm, ESPN+

Prairie View A&M at Rice – 7pm, ESPN+

East Carolina at Coastal Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN+

Navy at Tulsa – 8pm, ESPN+

Duke at Tulane – 8pm, ESPN2

Akron at UAB – 8:30pm, ESPN+

Thursday, Sept. 18

Rice at Charlotte – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Sept. 19

Tulsa at Oklahoma State – 7pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 20

North Texas at Army – 12pm, CBSSN

SC State at USF – 12pm, ESPN+

UTSA at Colorado State – TBA, FOX network

Thursday, Sept. 25

Army at East Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN

Saturday, Sept. 27

Rice at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Friday, Oct. 3

Charlotte at USF – 7pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 4

Air Force at Navy – 12pm, CBS

Thursday, Oct. 9

East Carolina at Tulane – 7:30 or 8pm, ESPN or ESPN2

Friday, Oct. 10

USF at North Texas – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 11

Charlotte at Army – 12pm, CBSSN

Thursday, Oct. 16

Tulsa at East Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Oct. 24

North Texas at Charlotte – 7pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 25

Florida Atlantic at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Thursday, Oct. 30

Tulane at UTSA – 7:30pm, ESPN or ESPN2

Friday, Oct. 31

Memphis at Rice – 7pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 1

Army at Air Force – 12pm, CBS

Thursday, Nov. 6

UTSA at USF – 7:30 or 8pm, ESPN or ESPN2

Friday, Nov. 7

Tulane at Memphis – 9pm, ESPN

Saturday, Nov. 8

Temple at Army – 12pm, CBSSN

Navy at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC

Saturday, Nov. 15

USF at Navy – 12pm, ESPN network

Saturday, Nov. 22

Tulsa at Army – 12pm, CBSSN

Thursday, Nov. 27

Navy at Memphis – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 28

TBA at TBA – ESPN

Either Army-UTSA or Temple-North Texas (selection made by Oct. 13)

Friday, Dec. 5

American Football Championship – 8pm, ABC

Saturday, Dec. 13

Army vs. Navy – 3pm, CBS

