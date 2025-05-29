American football schedule: 2025 Early season kickoff times, TV set

The American football schedule 2025 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which includes 39 games in the first three weeks.
The schedule kicks off Thursday, Aug. 28 with three American teams in action, beginning with the South Florida Bulls hosting the Boise State Broncos at 5:30pm ET on ESPN. Later, the East Carolina Pirates visit the NC State Wolfpack (7:00pm ET, ACCN) and the UAB Blazers host the Alabama State Hornets (8:30pm ET, ESPN+).
Two American teams hit the gridiron on Friday, Aug. 29, beginning at 6:00pm ET on CBS Sports Network with the Army Black Knights hosting the Tarleton State Texans. Then the Charlotte 49ers face the Appalachian State Mountaineers in the Duke’s Mayo Classic at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., with the kickoff set for 7:00pm ET on ESPNU.
The remaining nine American teams are scheduled to begin their 2025 seasons on Saturday, Aug. 30. The lineup is highlighted by the Tulane Green Wave hosting the Northwestern Wildcats at noon ET on ESPNU and the UTSA Roadrunners traveling to play the Texas A&M Aggies at 7:00pm ET on ESPN.
The 2025 American Football Championship is set for Friday, Dec. 5 and it will be televised by ABC at 8:00pm ET.
Listed below are the American games that have been selected for television as of May 29, which includes several additional contests from Sept. 18 through Dec. 13. The remaining American controlled games will be announced 6-12 days prior to the date of the game.
American football schedule: 2025 Early season kickoff times, TV
*All times Eastern.
Thursday, Aug. 28
Boise State at USF – 5:30pm, ESPN
East Carolina at NC State – 7pm, ACCN
Alabama State at UAB – 8:30pm, ESPN+
Friday, Aug. 29
Tarleton State at Army – 6pm, CBSSN
Appalachian State vs. Charlotte – 7pm, ESPNU
Saturday, Aug. 30
Florida Atlantic at Maryland – 12pm, BTN
VMI at Navy – 12pm, CBSSN
Northwestern at Tulane – 12pm, ESPNU
Temple at Massachusetts – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Chattanooga at Memphis – 4:30pm, ESPN+
UTSA at Texas A&M – 7pm, ESPN
Lamar at North Texas – 8pm, ESPN+
Rice at Louisiana – 8pm, ESPN+
Abilene Christian at Tulsa – 8pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Sept. 6
Howard at Temple – 2pm, ESPN+
UAB at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN
North Texas at Western Michigan – 3:30pm, ESPN+
Texas State at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+
USF at Florida – 4:15pm, SECN
Campbell at East Carolina – 6pm, ESPN+
Florida A&M at Florida Atlantic – 6pm, ESPN+
Army at Kansas State – 7pm, ESPN
North Carolina at Charlotte – 7pm, ESPN+
Memphis at Georgia State – 7pm, ESPN+
Houston at Rice – 7pm, ESPN+
Tulane at South Alabama – 7pm, ESPN+
Tulsa at New Mexico State – 9pm, ESPN+
Saturday, Sept. 13
Memphis at Troy – 12pm, ESPNU
Oklahoma at Temple – 12pm, ESPN2
Washington State at North Texas – 3:30pm, ESPNU
UIW at UTSA – 3:30pm, ESPN+
USF at Miami (Fla.) – 4:30pm, CW
Monmouth at Charlotte – 6pm, ESPN+
Florida Atlantic at FIU – 6pm, ESPN+
Prairie View A&M at Rice – 7pm, ESPN+
East Carolina at Coastal Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN+
Navy at Tulsa – 8pm, ESPN+
Duke at Tulane – 8pm, ESPN2
Akron at UAB – 8:30pm, ESPN+
Thursday, Sept. 18
Rice at Charlotte – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Sept. 19
Tulsa at Oklahoma State – 7pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 20
North Texas at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
SC State at USF – 12pm, ESPN+
UTSA at Colorado State – TBA, FOX network
Thursday, Sept. 25
Army at East Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN
Saturday, Sept. 27
Rice at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Friday, Oct. 3
Charlotte at USF – 7pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Oct. 4
Air Force at Navy – 12pm, CBS
Thursday, Oct. 9
East Carolina at Tulane – 7:30 or 8pm, ESPN or ESPN2
Friday, Oct. 10
USF at North Texas – 7:30pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Oct. 11
Charlotte at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
Thursday, Oct. 16
Tulsa at East Carolina – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Oct. 24
North Texas at Charlotte – 7pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Oct. 25
Florida Atlantic at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN
Thursday, Oct. 30
Tulane at UTSA – 7:30pm, ESPN or ESPN2
Friday, Oct. 31
Memphis at Rice – 7pm, ESPN2
Saturday, Nov. 1
Army at Air Force – 12pm, CBS
Thursday, Nov. 6
UTSA at USF – 7:30 or 8pm, ESPN or ESPN2
Friday, Nov. 7
Tulane at Memphis – 9pm, ESPN
Saturday, Nov. 8
Temple at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
Navy at Notre Dame – 7:30pm, NBC
Saturday, Nov. 15
USF at Navy – 12pm, ESPN network
Saturday, Nov. 22
Tulsa at Army – 12pm, CBSSN
Thursday, Nov. 27
Navy at Memphis – 7:30pm, ESPN
Friday, Nov. 28
TBA at TBA – ESPN
Either Army-UTSA or Temple-North Texas (selection made by Oct. 13)
Friday, Dec. 5
American Football Championship – 8pm, ABC
Saturday, Dec. 13
Army vs. Navy – 3pm, CBS
FOOTBALL SCHEDULES