American football schedule 2022: Early season kickoff times, TV set

The American football schedule 2022 early season kickoff times and TV slate has been announced, which includes 31 games in the first three weeks.

The schedule kicks off in week one on Thursday, Sept. 1 with the UCF Knights hosting the South Carolina State Bulldogs. The game will be streamed by ESPN+ at 7pm ET.

On Friday, Sept. 2, the Temple Owls kickoff their season on the road against the Duke Blue Devils. That contest will begin at 7:30pm ET and will be televised by the ACC Network.

The remaining nine American teams are scheduled to begin their 2022 seasons on Saturday, Sept. 3. The schedule is highlighted by several games — NC State at East Carolina (noon ET, ESPN), Cincinnati at Arkansas (3:30 pm ET, ESPN), BYU at USF (4pm ET, ESPNU), and Memphis at Mississippi State (7:30pm ET, ESPNU).

The American has also announced 17 game times and television for matchups from Sept. 24 through Dec. 10.

The 2022 American Athletic Conference Championship on Saturday, Dec. 3 will be televised by ABC at 4:00pm ET.

Listed below are the American games that have been selected for television as of May 26. The remaining American controlled games will be announced 6-12 days prior to the date of the game.

*All times Eastern.

Thursday, Sept. 1

South Carolina St. at UCF – 7pm, ESPN+

Friday, Sept. 2

Temple at Duke – 7:30pm, ACCN

Saturday, Sept. 3

NC State at East Carolina – Noon, ESPN

Delaware at Navy – Noon, CBSSN

Cincinnati at Arkansas – 3:30pm, ESPN

Houston at UTSA – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Tulsa at Wyoming – 3:30pm, FS1

BYU at USF – 4pm, ESPNU

UMass at Tulane – 7pm, ESPN+

Memphis at Mississippi St. – 7:30pm, ESPNU

SMU at North Texas – 7:30pm, CBSSN

Friday, Sept. 9

Louisville at UCF – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Sept. 10

Kennesaw St. at Cincinnati – 3:30pm, ESPN+

Memphis at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Houston at Texas Tech – 4pm, FS1

Old Dominion at East Carolina – 6pm, ESPN+

Howard at USF – 7pm, ESPN+

Lamar at SMU – 7pm, ESPN+

Alcorn St. at Tulane – 7pm, ESPN+

Northern Illinois at Tulsa – 7pm, ESPN+

Lafayette at Temple – TBA, ESPN+

Saturday, Sept. 17

Cincinnati vs. Miami (Ohio) – Noon, ESPNU

Tulane at Kansas St. – 3pm, ESPN+

Kansas at Houston – 4pm, ESPNU

Campbell at East Carolina – 6pm, ESPN+

Arkansas St. at Memphis – 7pm, ESPN+

Jacksonville St. at Tulsa – 7pm, ESPN+

UCF at Florida Atlantic – 7:30pm, CBSSN

USF at Florida – 7:30pm, SECN

SMU at Maryland – 7:30pm, FS1

Rutgers at Temple – TBA, ESPN+

Friday, Sept. 30

Tulane at Houston – 7pm, ESPN

Saturday, Oct. 1

Navy at Air Force – Noon, CBS

Friday, Oct. 7

Houston at Memphis – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 8

Tulsa at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Thursday, Oct. 13

Temple at UCF – 7pm, ESPN

Friday, Oct. 14

Navy at SMU – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Oct. 21

Tulsa at Temple – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 22

Houston at Navy – Noon, ESPN network

Friday, Oct. 28

East Carolina at BYU – 8pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Oct. 29

Temple at Navy – 3:30pm, CBSSN

Thursday, Nov. 10

Tulsa at Memphis – 7:30pm, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 11

East Carolina at Cincinnati – 7:30pm, ESPN2

Saturday, Nov. 12

Notre Dame vs. Navy – Noon, ABC or ESPN

Thursday, Nov. 17

SMU at Tulane – TBA, ESPN

Friday, Nov. 18

USF at Tulsa – 9pm, ESPN2

Friday, Nov. 25

Matchup TBD – TBA, ABC or ESPN

Saturday, Dec. 3

American Football Championship – 4pm, ABC

Saturday, Dec. 10

Army vs. Navy – 3pm, CBS

