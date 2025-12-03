American Football Championship Game: 2025 matchup, kickoff time, TV channel, streaming

The American Football Championship Game for 2025 is set with the No. 20 Tulane Green Wave hosting the No. 24 North Texas Mean Green. The game will be played on Friday, Dec. 5 at Yulman Stadium in New Orleans, La.

Tulane clinched its spot in the American Football Championship Game after defeating the Charlotte 49ers, 27-0, on Saturday and finishing in a three-way tie atop the conference standings with an undefeated 7-1 record (10-2 overall). The Green Wave earned the right to host the contest by virtue of being the highest-ranked league team in the College Football Playoff Rankings.

The Green Wave will be making their league-leading fourth appearance in the championship game, with one title to their credit (2022) and two losses (2023, 2024).

North Texas also finished 7-1 in American Conference action (11-1 overall), and earned its spot in the title matchup with a head-to-head tie-breaker with Navy, who also finished 7-1. The Mean Green are making their first-ever appearance in the American Football Championship Game.

Tulane and North Texas have met three times on the gridiron in a series that dates back to 2013. The Green Wave recorded victories in all three matchups, most recently by a score of 45-37 in 2024 in Denton, Texas.

Brett McMurphy of On3 currently projects Tulane to play the San Diego State Aztecs in the SERVPRO First Responder Bowl, while North Texas is projected to advance to the College Football Playoff to face the Oregon Ducks in the first round.

American Football Championship Game: 2025 Matchup

Matchup: (24) North Texas at (20) Tulane

Site: Yulman Stadium – New Orleans, La.

Date: Friday, Dec. 5, 2025

Time: 8:00pm ET

TV: ABC

Streaming: ESPN3

Crew: Mark Jones (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), and Quint Kessenich (reporter)

